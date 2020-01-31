‘Bunny' fears

MCALLEN, Texas – Members of Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz camp are still in a wait-and-see mode over the health of lethal striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, who was injured in the game against Mexico on Wednesday night.

Shaw underwent medical tests at a nearby hospital following a clash of heads with a Mexican defender during their Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers Group B fixture here at HEB Park in Edinburg.

While the Mexican player walked away seemingly unscathed from the incident, which occurred in time added on, concerns were raised about the big Jamaican forward, who seemed dazed at the end of the match and, as as a result, was taken to the medical facility for observation.

Team doctor Gillian Lawrence explained that while Shaw was responsive after the collision, protocol surrounding a possible concussion had to be followed as a precautionary measure.

“When she tried to stand up she fell to the ground and from where we were on the sideline we were really concerned, but when I got to her on the field she was okay. She knew where she was, alert and oriented for sure, but she was a little dizzy and had a bit of a headache,” Lawrence told the Jamaica Observer.

“So, we just followed basic standard medical protocols and had her taken to the hospital to have follow-up investigations, just to make sure that there wasn't anything untoward happening. And to date, she is just under observation and she's doing well today [yesterday], and we will continue to observe her and see how she does,” she added.

With Mexico coming away 1-0 victors in that fixture, courtesy of Renae Cuellar's 36th-minute goal, doubt surrounding Shaw's clearance to play will be an issue for the Reggae Girlz camp preparing to tackle Canada in a must-win game tomorrow.

The Jamaicans, who are in third position without a point, are now left to play catch-up if they are to secure one of two spots from the group to the semi-finals and remain in contention for qualification to the Tokyo Olympics later this year. Canada currently head the group on three points and a healthy goal difference over Mexico, following an 11-0 thrashing of St Kitts and Nevis, also on Wednesday.

The Canadian fixture was always expected to be Jamaica's most difficult assignment and Shaw's inclusion will be critical to their chances of upsetting their more-fancied rivals to keep their hopes alive.

Lawrence, while noting that Shaw is in good spirits, was reluctant to say whether or not the player will be ready to lead the team for tomorrow's game or, by extension, the remainder of the tournament.

“It's hard to say at this time...right now, as I said, she's under investigation and we will just take it day by day, but she's doing well. She had a CT scan done, which is standard protocol after a head injury, and the results of that were good. So, we will just continue to follow the rest of the standard medical protocols,” Lawrence shared.

“She's in really good spirits, definitely wants to play. She understands that she was in a collision and she knows exactly what happened. And she knows, you know, she knows the drill in terms of the protocols that have to be followed. So, you know, she is very much doing what she's supposed to do and co-operating with the process, so we will see what happens as we go forward,” she said.