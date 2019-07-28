Girlz face confederation giants Mexico in Pan Am Games kick-off

It may be a fairly new squad and an entirely different tournament from the Fifa Women's World Cup, but the challenge at the Pan American Games remains the same for Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz.

In fact, their debut contest at the 18th edition of the games in Lima, Peru, will be against Concacaf powerhouse and rivals Mexico today at the Estadio Universidad.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10:00 am Jamaica time, with Paraguay and Colombia to contest the other Group A fixture at 1:00 pm.

Panama, Costa Rica, Argentina, and host Peru will contest Group B.

The game is sure to test the mettle of the Hue Menzies-conditioned side which is missing a number of its regulars including prolific striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw and the central defensive pair of captain Konya Plummer and Allyson Swaby.

However, 11 of his historic World Cup players have been fitted into the current 18-member squad to provide a good blend, as other members, with the exception of first-time call-up Rachelle Smith, were either a part of the World Cup preparation, the qualifiers or have represented the country at either the senior or youth level.

As such Menzies, though wary of the challenge to come in their three fixtures at the games, is anticipating a good showing from his team with hopes of securing a medal.

“It is a young team; there is some inexperience, but we have the experienced players to blend into that and hopefully those players can step up and lead the younger players and try to win these games,” Menzies told the Jamaica Observer from Peru yesterday.

“We know Mexico is going to be coming at us; obviously they didn't make the World Cup and they will have most of their players because they control the league over there, so we are looking forward to a really good game.

“We have looked at some of the games they have played before so we are breaking that down and hopefully we can go out there and execute against them,” he added.

With the Pan Am Games being used as a dress rehearsal of sorts in their preparations for the Olympic qualifiers to come later this year, Menzies welcomes the opportunity to look at other players within the pool.

Despite slight glitches in getting to and from the training sessions, the tactician is pleased with the response of his players so far — both on and off the pitch.

“Everything is good with the team so far; the training has been good and the players are gelling... the problem we are having is getting from the village to the facility. its taking us almost two hours to get there which makes it a long day for us.

“But the training session has been good. the big thing is recovery because sitting on a bus for so long, you know we have to recover through that so we are just working on that aspect of it,” he shared.

Menzies and his assistant Lorne Donaldson are yet to decide on the final line-up, but it is expected to see a number of players playing out of their customary position.

“Obviously we have to make some changes to our line-up because of us not having some of our regular players. But the players are adjusting and we feel like we can go out there and compete; we just have to make sure that we understand our responsibilities on the field based on the homework that we have done,” Menzies noted.

“We still have one or two positions that we have to figure out so we are going to looking on it tonight (yesterday) and see what happens, but whatever combination we put out there we just have to go out there and perform,” he ended.

Squad — Sydney Schneider, Yazmeen Jamieson, Deneisha Blackwood, Jody Brown, Olufolasade Adamolekun, Jadyn Matthews, Sashana Campbell, Tarania Clarke, Chyanne Dennis, Madiya Harriott, Jayda Pelaia-Hylton, Mireya Grey, Toriana Patterson, Chanel Hudson-Marks, Chantelle Swaby, Shayla Smart, Lauren Silver, Rachelle Smith.