Girlz physio Nicole Reid follows passion for sports

MCALLEN, Texas — Growing up, Nicole Reid had a life-changing experience that sparked a desire to become successful in sports .

“When I was in prep school, I had to get physical therapy and my physiotherapist at the time, Dr Denise Roberts, was the physical therapist for the Reggae Boyz, and her husband was the team's doctor.

“So when I used to go for therapy, all the Reggae Boyz used to come in, so I saw “Bibi” [Ricardo Gardner] and “Pepe” [Ian Goodison] and “Tappa” [Theodore Whitmore] at her office, and I love sports, so as a 10-year-old, I told myself that if I can't be an athlete, I would be a physio,” Reid shared.

Those words proved most prophetic for Reid, who remained determined in her pursuit to live her dream as a professional physiotherapist.

Reid, who holds a bachelor's degree in physical therapy, is now in chase of her master's in sports medicine and exercise rehab at The University of the West Indies (UWI), while continuing to hone her skills in the field.

Having over the years assisted the Wolmer's Boys' Manning Cup and track and field teams, as well as the Jamaica Scorpions achieve top results, Reid enjoyed her first stint with a national football team here at the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers in south Texas.

The 29-year-old along with masseur Devin Lawson, doctor Gillian Lawrence, physical trainer Jason 'Buju' Henry, and fitness trainer Will Hitzelberger have been the X-factors in keeping members of the senior Reggae Girlz team healthy and in shape before and during the tournament.

“I am an avid sports lover and football has always been one of my favourites, so it's really good to be here with the Reggae Girlz team, it's been a learning experience and one that is assisting me to improve my skills.

“So being able to do the bachelor's and now working on my master's and putting my skills to work, it's a good feeling. I am pretty good at understanding the profession and I understand what it takes to get better, so being here, it really opened up my eyes,” Reid told the Jamaica Observer.

“This [working with national football team] is something that has come to me in the past and so I decided to push myself out there and build my brand. So, what I've been doing recently is volunteering at sports events and since then the doors have kind of just opened for me,” she added.

With a taste of the national programme, Reid is eager to continue spreading her wings in the field, driven by a consuming passion to change lives.

“This is just a stepping stone, so I really want to keep my feet wet, so to speak, because I want to continue along this path. What I'm going to do is try to stay very close to Dr Lawrence, in terms of anything that she's doing, if it is possible for me to come along with her, even if it is just to volunteer my time, I will stick to it.

“I am also trying to get to different schools to kind of speak with them to try and get myself involved in their sports programmes. But a lot of these schools already have, you know, their physical therapists and sports teams, so it's a little difficult, but I must continue trying,” Reid noted.

Despite the disappointment of the Reggae Girl'z failed campaign here, following 1-0 and 9-0 defeats to Mexico and Canada, Reid has a positive outlook.

The Girlz were expected to close their Group B fixtures with victory against St Kitts and Nevis at H.E.B Park in Edinburg yesterday.

“Hopefully, I will be asked to do another tour to work with the girls again and get more familiar with them because it is a good group of girls with a lot of talent.

“So I think it is only upward movements from here. They didn't have the best results here, but I feel going forward, both the players and the coaching staff will look into the mistakes that were made and hopefully, better themselves, so that we will be at the next World Cup again,” Reid ended.