Cheery Girlz

HAVING ended the year at number 50 in the Fifa/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking, the perception in the senior Reggae Girlz camp is that they can continue their ascension up the global standings, especially with a new “progressive and transformative” competition platform set to be introduced by Concacaf next year.

The Girlz, who started the year in 51st position, inched up to number 50 since March 27 — despite their failed Olympic qualifying bid in February — and have held firm with 1,460 points heading into the new year.

World champions United States will see out the year in pole position, with Germany, France, Netherlands and Sweden completing the top five.

Girlz Coach Andrew Price said maintaining their position among the world's top 50 nations represents a major positive when their inactivity since Olympic qualifiers is taken into consideration.

“I think it is extremely excellent that we are ranked number 50 in the world, knowing that we haven't played any competition since the Olympic Qualifiers. So, it's a massive achievement to end the year among the top 50 football countries in the world.

“We really hope that we get COVID under some amount of control, which would allow us to return to play quickly in 2021 so that we can improve our rankings,” Price told the Jamaica Observer.

That said, Price, an assistant to Head Coach Hubert Busby, welcomed the move by Concacaf to launch a new senior women's national team calendar which will begin in 2021 and include major, centralised summer tournaments in 2022 and 2024.

The move by the confederation is said to be in keeping with its Concacaf-W pillar, the philosophy that drives development of the women's game across its subcontinental survey — North and Central America and the Caribbean.

According to Concacaf, the new calendar prioritises providing more official match dates for all Concacaf women's senior national teams, and ensures there is “elite competition to showcase the highest level of women's international football”.

Through this new calendar, Concacaf will more than double the number of official senior women's national team matches compared with the existing cycle of competitions.

This, Price believes, will add impetus to their charge to not only improve their global ranking but to also better their place within the confederation in which they currently sit fifth behind United States, eighth-ranked Canada, Mexico (28th) and Costa Rica (35).

“It is excellent news that Concacaf has decided to institute a competition similar to the Gold Cup and Nations League for women in the region. We weren't always able to get practice games previously so this gives us a guarantee of having games before tournaments. “So, it's definitely a fillip for the programme and I am really happy that not only Jamaica, but all the teams in the region will benefit from this opportunity to continue to improve and develop by playing more international games,” he noted.

On that note, Price toyed with the thought of global tournaments – such as the SheBelieves Cup hosted in cities around the United States and the Algarve Cup, an invitational tournament for national women's teams hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation – being good opportunities for players in the senior programme to compete against high-quality opposition.

With England, one of the regulars in the SheBelieves tournament, withdrawing to start something of their own, the United States is on the hunt to find a replacement. However, it is uncertain if the invitation will come Jamaica's way.

The tournament window for the SheBelieves Cup will be earlier next year, February 15-24, with the Algarve Cup around the same time.

“It would be a great opportunity to play in these global tournaments because that will only enhance the progress of our programme and help develop our players once they start playing against top-quality individuals. Once we play against top-quality oppositions, players can get exposure, so I think we need to see how best we can start playing in these tournaments,” Price reasoned.

Meanwhile, Reggae Girlz striker Tiffany Cameron also lauded Concacaf for the new competitions, which will seed teams on a ranking system plus will directly impact the qualification process for World Cup and Olympic tournaments.

The next Fifa Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

“I think it's great that we have ended the year ranked at number 50 and I believe we can climb even higher up the table and improve our ranking, but it starts with having more camps and playing more international games. We have a group of talented players but at the end of the day, if we don't play enough together then it will be more difficult to succeed against higher-ranked teams,” Cameron reasoned.

She continued: “So the launch of the new Concacaf Women's competitions is an opportunity for growth and further development in the women's game as a whole.

“It's not just about the Reggae Girlz, it is about providing opportunities to other countries in the Caribbean that may not have the resources that higher-ranked countries within Concacaf, such as the USA or Canada, do. So, the more competitions we all have the better the matchups will be against countries within Concacaf.”

Cameron, who plies her trade with FTC in Hungary, expressed that the governing Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) will also need to improve on its provisions to assist the coaching staff and players in bringing more pride and success to the country as it did inrelation to the historic qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup of France 2019.

“I'm hoping that the JFF can find more funding opportunities for our women's programme. If we want to keep our following and the younger generation inspired, we also have to be able to perform on and off the field,” she told the Observer from her base in Hungary.

“It is not only on the players and coaching staff, but it is also on the federation to provide us with the resources we need to be successful. If we continue to combine our brain power and if we use our voices to express our needs more, we can climb up the FIFA rankings and be stronger physically, mentally and tactically,” Cameron ended.