Gladiators could snatch title with win over Jayhawks today

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Montego Bay Community College Gladiators can win the Western Basketball Association Men's Division1 title this evening when they take a one-game lead into Game Two of their best-of-three finals against UWI-Western Jamaica Conference Jayhawks at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, starting at 6:00 pm.

On Wednesday, Gladiators came back from a double-digit deficit to beat UWI-WJC Jayhawks by a point (86-85) at the Montego Bay Cricket Club and will hope to carry over the momentum into today's game.

UWI-WJC Jayhawks will hope to win today and force a decisive Game Three and avoid back-to-back losses in the final after they were beaten last season by Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors.

The winner of the final will gain automatic qualification to the Elite League next season, replacing the relegated Cornwall Courts Chargers.

David Gordon led the way for Gladiators with a double-double, scoring a game-high 44 points and grabbing 13 rebounds with Rhyheem Barrett supporting him with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Antonio Spence was the high scorer for Jayhawks with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Ajani Tummings scored 17 points, Odane Whittaker came off the bench to score 16 points, Nicholas Minott scored 15 points and Charles Davis scored 10 points.

Jayhawks led 16-6 early in the game before a rally by Gladiators, but were ahead 18-14 after the first quarter and stayed in front 47-38 at half-time and boasted a 15 points bulge 73-58 at the end of the third quarter.

Gordon led the come back, however, as Gladiators outscored Jayhawks 28-12 in the final quarter to steal the win and set themselves up for a title this evening.