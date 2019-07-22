Glittery performance from Glenmuir on day one of Ali Cup

Former daCosta Cup champions Glenmuir High were the stand out performers on day one of the second staging of the Green & Yellow Ali Cole Cup hosted at Excelsior High School on Mountain View Avenue on Friday.

The Clarendon-based school led Group A on nine points after winning their three games played but were closely followed by the St Catherine-based Dinthill Technical, who scored two wins from two games for six points.

The hosts and defending champions Excelsior High had two wins and a loss for six points from three games to be tied with Dinthill, but having played a game more. Walker Cup champions Hydel High and Vauxhall High prop up the group having lost all three games played.

Excelsior High got the defence of their title off in fine style with a 2-0 win over last year's losing finalists Vauxhall, before Glenmuir clipped Hydel 1-0. Vauxhall suffered their second 0-2 loss, going down to Dinthill in their second game before Glenmuir handed the hosts their first defeat, a 3-2 win on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the end of regulation time.

Hydel suffered their second loss of the day, 2-3 on penalties to Dinthill after a 1-1 regulation time draw. Glenmuir, who were led by a brace from Rushane Roberts, then closed out their day one fixtures with a 3-0 thumping of the luckless Vauxhall to virtually eliminate the team from East Kingston.

The last game in the group saw Excelsior High rebound form their first defeat with a 1-0 win over Hydel, which virtually sent the school from Ferry packing.

There was a keen tussle over in Group B as three schools ended on six points at the end of day one. Camperdown High, Manchester High and Holy Trinity all won two out of three games to end day one on six points with Camperdown holding the slight edge on goal difference. Clarendon College, who have three points from two games, are still in contention, but Charlie Smith, who failed to gain a point on day one, were eliminated with one game to play.

Camperdown High started will with a 2-1 win over Charlie Smith, while the defending daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College saw off another daCosta Cup team, Manchester High, 1-0. Camperdown then edged Holy Trinity 1-0 to make it two-from-two before Manchester High rebounded from the game one loss with a 1-0 win over Charlie Smith.

Holy Trinity then stunned Clarendon College 1-0 to secure their first win on the day before Manchester High got their second win with a 3-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Camperdown High, as the Christopher Bender-coached team suffered their first loss of the day. Holy Trinity then dropped a hammer blow on Charlie Smith with a 3-2 penalties win after a 0-0 regulation stalemate.

Four teams will advance from the two groups to the semi-finals.