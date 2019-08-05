PHOTO: Go Dahlia, go!

Jamaica's Dahlia Palmer in action during the women's 200m Flying Start Cycling event inside the Villa Deportiva Nacional at the 18th Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Saturday. Palmer clocked 11.88 seconds for ninth place.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT