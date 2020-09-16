Go Titans!

Having served his country well on the track, Jamaica's 2005 World Championships 100m silver medallist Michael Frater is now giving back to the sport by forming his own track club — Titans International.

Titans, which is the acronym for Training Intelligently Towards Athletes' Natural Speed, joins a host of Jamaican clubs — led by MVP, Racers and Sprintec — looking to make their mark in the fertile Jamaican athletics landscape.

“It's a newly-formed club by myself and Gregory Little. We both trained under Stephen Francis and Glen Mills,” Frater told the Jamaica Observer.

Both Francis (MVP) and Mills (Racers) are seen as two of the best athletics coaches, not only in Jamaica, but in the world as they have shaped the careers of numerous Olympic and World champions.

While Frater is fairly new to the coaching business, Little has been coaching at Racers Track Club since 2008 and they both plan to bring their collective experience as a force to help in grooming other athletes.

“It was formed on the vision of [us] giving back to the sport what we have learned and to help these young men and women accomplish their career goals,” Frater explained.

The Titans has already attracted the likes of 2011 World 100m champion Yohan Blake, 2014 Commonwealth Games 100m champion Kemar Bailey-Cole and promising 20-year-old Akeem Cole, who has a best time of 10.41 set in 2019.

“We will be training intelligently towards athletes' natural speed and we believe Titans can get the best out of these athletes,” Frater said.

Following his retirement from track, Frater, 37, joined the coaching staff at St Jago High School in 2019, passing on that vast knowledge garnered under the tutelage of Francis and Mills.

The Trelawny native, who attended Wolmer's Boys' high school, has been inferred with the Order of Distinction for outstanding contribution to athletics.

He won a silver medal at the 2005 World Championships, which was the first medal for Jamaica at a major event in 18 years. He also won gold at the 2003 Pan American Games.

Frater has also been successful as part of the Jamaican 4x100 relay teams striking gold at the 2012 Olympic Games and twice winning at the 2009 and 2011 World Championships.

As part of the Jamaica's 4x100 metres relay team setting the world record and Olympic record at the 2012 London Olympics, Frater ran the second leg, and his split was timed at 8.9 seconds, only surpassed that night by Usain Bolt's 8.8 seconds on the anchor leg.

