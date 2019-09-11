Goal-a-match Richards hunts glory for Humble Lion

Rohan Richards has scored in each of Humble Lion's two matches in the two-week-old Red Stripe Premier League and he is relishing the thought of having a breakout season, after playing in Jamaica's top-flight football competition for some time.

Richards' goal on Sunday against Mount Pleasant Football Academy was a beauty, as running parallel along the penalty area directly in front of goal, he curled the ball with enough pace with the outside of his right boot to beat the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Joseph Vargas and under the crossbar to give Humble Lion the lead.

The match was played at Humble Lion's base, Effortville Community Centre, but the previous week at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Richards scored from a counter-attack that helped Humbl e Lion to a 3-1 defeat of their hosts Arnett Gardens.

The stocky top-midfielder, who prefers to play wing, is optimistic about his early season form, despite admitting that he is yet to gain full fitness, a problem that he struggles with. His excellent strike on Sunday earned him the man-of-the-match award.

“Last year this time, I didn't score any goal yet, so it is a good feeling to know two goals in two matches. I hope it continues through the rest of the season because I am putting in the work.

“The thing is, I am not playing 90 minutes, no matter how hard I train. I put in enough work, but I don't know what's wrong with me, from ever since, I am not able to get fit. It is either I come on and play and run 30-odd minutes good or start and play 70-odd minutes, but never play 90,” Richards said.

According to Richards, his workout includes running in the 10:00 am sun, sprinting around the field for 40 minutes and doing additional work at home, but he is still not able to play well enough for the duration of the match, as he was substituted by coach Andrew Price in the 63rd minute on Sunday.

He said he is relishing the prospect of playing top link (attacking midfield) for the rest of the season, as last year while playing his usual wing position, he only managed a single goal during the season.

“I like wing a lot but top midfield is working for me right now,” he said.

But who is Rohan Richards?

He describes himself as being jovial, and hard to stop on the football field once he is enjoying his game. He has been playing football from youth stages in Clarendon, and was a force to be reckoned with in the rural area Wata daCosta Cup football competition, but believes he never got the recognition he fully deserved, as he said he scored 21 goals for Denbigh High in one season of the competition.

He was also a force for Jamalco when they played in the Red Stripe Premier League a few seasons ago before making the switch to neighbours Humble Lion.

