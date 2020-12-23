Goal attack Beckford itching to get going against Vitality Roses

SHANICE Beckford finds her greatest delight playing fast-paced and competitive netball.

Her love and passion for the game knows no bounds and she is almost certain to give of her best at all times — once healthy.

Simply put, Beckford's most treasured stories are rooted in netball. So for the wily goal attack, who had her last taste of competitive action with the Sunshine Girls earlier this year, her time away from the court is one year too long.

In that solitary outing which took place January 19-26 the number four-ranked Sunshine Girls placed second behind New Zealand in the Vitality Nations Cup, during which they turned the tables on England and South Africa — both of whom defeated them at the Netball World Cup — on their way to the final.

Ironically, that four-nation tournament was the Sunshine Girls' first competitive showing since their fifth-place finish at the World Cup in Liverpool last July.

As such, the heightened enthusiasm expressed by Beckford towards the January 22-28 four-match Netball Legends Series against rivals and hosts England is perfectly understandable, even with growing concerns about the new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

The European nation has recorded over two million cases and over 33,000 deaths, forcing a number of countries, including Jamaica to ban inbound flights from that region.

On the home front, over 12,000 Jamaicans have tested positive with some 286 deaths recorded from the infectious virus which continues to wreak havoc on the sporting world.

“I am really looking forward to this series and [am] also excited to be able to play some netball again, having been away from the game for quite some time. As you know, we have been on lockdown where sport is concerned since our last international game, which was the Nations Cup earlier this year,” Beckford told the Jamaica Observer.

“So, I am very happy that we are on the verge of getting back into action. I know there are still concerns about the pandemic but we continue to prepare ourselves mentally and physically for the tour and then I guess we will see what happens in the new year,” she added.

In her estimation the team is not yet where it should be as a collective. Beckford, who has been a feature on the Jamaican team since her debut in 2013, believes the Connie Francis-coached 15-member squad is gradually finding its flame.

That said, Beckford lauded Francis for taking players to task in training and pointed out that with continued hard work, they should be ready to take the fight to the Vitality Roses in the games scheduled for January 22, 24, 26, and 28 at Copper Box Arena in London.

“Training has been going well so far. I can't stress enough how great it is being back on court with the girls, having fun and doing what we love with one goal in mind.

“Before now, our sessions were online on Zoom and for the most part, that went well also — but the team isn't one 100 per cent there as yet in terms of our readiness. However, we are not far off from where we want to be so it's still a work in progress for us,” Beckford noted.

“Personally, for me, I am not where I want to be in terms of my fitness, again due to the whole COVID restrictions. However, Coach Francis currently rates me at 80 per cent ready but I know I will get there as I progress over the next few weeks,” she added..

The rivalry between Sunshine Girls and the Roses has been at its peak for quite some time, with both teams enjoying some semblance of dominance over each other in various series and tournaments.

If their 70-66 win at the Nations Cup, coupled with the fact that the Roses will be without their usual energetic support in the stands, is anything to go by then the Sunshine Girls would have the upper hand heading into the series.

But where match fitness as a team is concerned, the Roses take the edge having so far contested a three-match series against reigning world champions and number-two ranked New Zealand in late October.

In that vein, Beckford pointed out that though motivated and eager to get going the Sunshine Girls team, to be led by ace shooter Jhaniele Fowler, was not expecting a soft reintroduction to competitive netball.

“It's always rivalry between us and them, and going up against a team like England is not always easy. But I believe if we stay consistent, stick to the task or the game plan, and take care of the ball and each other on court, we will be formidable,” the 5ft 8in player reasoned.

“So we are going into the series with a positive attitude to take each game in stride, play hard in attack and defence, work collectively with the girls on and off the court, have fun, and hopefully come out with the victory at the end,” Beckford ended.

Squad: Jhaniele Fowler (captain), Gezelle Allison, Shanice Beckford, Rebekah Robinson, Nicole Dixon, Shadian Hemmings, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward, Khadijah Williams, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Stacian Facey, Shannika Johnson, Malysha Kelly, Shamera Sterling, Latanya Wilson