Good final day for Burrowes in Latin America Amateur Golf Champs

Jamaica's Justin Burrowes left the best for last on the final day of the Sixth Latin America Amateur Golf Championships (LAAC) at the Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

He posted his best score of the four-day championship of two over par 73 to be tied for 42nd with three others.

He had a disastrous start after teeing off on hole number 10. After triple bogeying the hole he recovered to birdie holes 12 and 13, then bogeyed 16, but had no further mishap on his front nine and registered two over 37 for the first half of the course.

His back nine on the day was his best half of the overall championship. He posted even par 36 and this included a bogey on hole number three, but that was followed up with a birdie on five to cancel it out.

Burrowes' four-day scores were 78, 75, 83 and a respectable 73, which featured some good putting (which was lacking on day three). His overall total of 309 or 25 over par was 29 strokes off the winning score of 280.

He was philosophical about the championship but pleased with his showing on the final day while looking forward to better days if invited again to compete.

“Today was a little better. I drove the ball really well, got off to a rough start, but I managed to recover. I putted pretty well today. All in all I am happy with my result today. The course is very tough, so two over on this course is not a bad score, not as good as I want it to be but it's not bad. Hopefully, this tournament again next year, if I get invited I can improve on this year and have a better showing.”

Burrowes was tied for 41st with a score of 295 when he played in the championship for the first time in 2019 with a best round of four under par 68 on the third day at the Teeth of the Dog, Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

William Knibbs, the other Jamaican representative at the championship did not make the cut at the end of Friday's second day. He shot 10 over par 81 in the second round to end on 157 overall after shooting five over par 76 on day one. He ended day one tied at the 23rd spot. On day two he was well set to make the cut up to hole number 16, but that was not to be as he bogeyed the last three holes.

Abel Gallegos of Argentina shot 4 under par 67 to post a total score of 4 under par 280 to win the championship ahead of Aaron Tarrazas of host country Mexico. He also shot 4 under par 67 to post a total score of even par 284.

Day two and three leader Jose Vega of Colombia copped third spot after registering three over par 74 for a combined score of 285, while day one leader and country man Ivan Camilo Rameriz shot one over par 72 to end the championship on 288, to grab the fourth spot.

The championship featured 106 golfers from Latin America including Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Argentina, Haiti, Chile, Costa Rica, The Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Mexico.