Good first day for Jamaica at Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship

Jamaica ended the first day of the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship tied with host country, The Bahamas, in second place on 44 points.

Defending champions Puerto Rico ended the day in the lead with 53 points. The three-day, 54-hole championship is being played at Albany Golf Club in Nassau.

Under-18 player Hannah Foster was the first Jamaican golfer to finish the first round in the championship, which teed off at 8:30 am. Foster posted a creditable 76 or four over par to be in second position behind Emily Odwin of Barbados, who ended the round on even par 72.

Foster started the course on hole number 10 after teeing off at 8:40 am. She bogeyed holes 13 and 15, and double-bogeyed hole 18 to be four over par on the back nine. She recovered and had a better front nine, where she posted four birdies on holes two, five, seven and eight, but cancelled out the gains with two double-bogeys on holes six and nine.

Newcomer to the team Katarine Lee, had a rough day on the course after posting 32 over par or 104 for day one. She currently lies in eighth place in the Under-18 category.

Boys' 18 and under defending champion and team captain Justin Burrowes started shakily, bogeying the first two holes and hole number nine to be three over par on the front nine after teeing off on hole number one. At that point he was tied for sixth with two other golfers, including Jamaican Sebert Walker Jr Burrowes roared back with four birdies on holes 11, 15, 16 and 18, and just one bogey on hole 13 to close out the day in joint first, with Andres Aranguren of Puerto Rico on even par 72.

Jack Stein, who was tied for third after nine holes, posted an overall score of five over par 77 for fifth place. The other Under-18 player, Sebert Walker Jr ended round one on 79 or seven over par for seventh place. All three players started with bogeys on holes one and two.

Sophie Anand of host country The Bahamas posted the best score of all the golfers yesterday. She scored three under par 69 for first place in the girls' 15 and under category. Her scorecard showed four birdies and an eagle, which was pulled back by one bogey and a double-bogey. The Jamaicans did well to be placed second and third, respectively, behind her.

Emily Mayne posted an even par 72, while Eryn Blakeley (younger sister of the late, talented Vitoria Marley) posted two over par 74.

Tristan Brown was selected to play in 2018 but had to pull out of the team at the last minute with an injury. He is currently tied for fifth place after scoring eight over par 80. His scorecard showed three birdies and several bogeys and two double-bogeys.

The other two Under-15 boys — Matthew Grant and age group defending champion Rocco Lopez — were tied for ninth place after posting 83 or 11 over par.

The boys' 11-13 saw Aman Dhiman scoring 14 over par 86 to be tied for fourth and Trey Williams tying for ninth after posting 21 over par or 93.

The final age group category, the girls' 11-13 showed Jamaica in second and fourth, respectively, with Winni Lau on 15 over par 87 and Mattea Issa on 16 over par 88. Camila Negroni of Puerto Rico leads the group on 11 over par 83.

Jamaica's Coach Jason Lopez was pleased with the day's proceedings. “Today was a good day. (There were) some playing and we hope for better things tomorrow.”

Play continues today with the first tee time at 8:30 am.