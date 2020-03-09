Gordon, Martin in record-breaking form at Melbourne CC 5K Run/Walk

First -time competitors Garfield Gordon and Arieta Martin captured the respective men's and women's titles in new record times at the sixth staging of the 2020 Melbourne Cricket Club/Catherine's Peak 5K Run/Walk held at Melbourne Oval yesterday.

Gordon from the University Centre of Truth Steppers, finished in 15 minutes, 26.87 seconds in the men's 5K Run to erase the previous record of 15 minutes, 58 seconds set last year by Henry Thomas.

Martin also broke the women's 5K Run record which was set at its inaugural staging in 2015 by Karlene Blagrove of 21 minutes, 32 seconds with a new winning time, 20 minutes, 45.73 seconds.

The 23-year-old Gordon said he was in top shape and never felt threatened.

“I decided to set the pace from early and maintained the lead to the finish as it was a very good victory. I was not looking to break the record but to win the race as that was my main intention but the record came along with the victory.”

The 39-year-old Martin said she was very pleased with her victory and was also confident going into the race.

“Although it was my first time running in this event, I did not panic as it was a runaway win and there was never a challenge from the other competitors.”

Finishing second in the overall men's 5K was Kirk Brown in 16:25.24, and Kemar Leslie third in 17:08.63 minutes.

Amanda Blake finished second in the overall women's 5K in a time of 21:49.65, with Lauren Lyn third in 22:34.89 minutes.

Andre Smith, competing for Goran Club, was the winner of the men's 5K walk race in 28:32.53, while Natasha McKenzie captured the women's equivalent in 32:58.24 minutes.

Winners, second- and third-place finishers of the other categories received prizes and medals.

Men's 19 and under: (1) Rohan Stephenson 22:54.67, (2) Pierre Mannix 24:51.01, (3) Tyrique Thomas 25:54.86

Women's 19 and under: (1) Griell Scarlett 25:56.55, (2) Kobi Wilcott 32:44.00, (3) Jessica Bennett 33.28.40

Men's 20-39: (1) David Rojohn 17:41.93, (2) Kemani Russell 19:22.93, (3) Balwayne Phillips 19:25.71

Women's 20-39: (1) Louise Thompson 24:19.55, (2) Keerene Carty 24:42.45, (3) Martina Christian 25:51.09