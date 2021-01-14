Government working towards safe resumption of sport

Olivia Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, has announced that a series of meetings will be held with the country's sporting associations to determine when the various sports disciplines can resume some of their activities.

After a meeting on Monday between herself and the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, along with their respective technical teams, both ministers highlighted the importance of the safe resumption of sport.

They reiterated their commitment to move quickly to finalise the general protocols for sport that create a balance between health, well-being and safety.

“Sport is critical for physical and mental well-being and must be considered as part of the approach to improving the wellness of Jamaicans,” Minister Grange said.

For his part, Dr Tufton indicated that he is sensitive to the concerns of the sports sector. “We now must work assiduously to finalise the best set of business processes and protocols to enable the safe return of sport,” he said.

The following decisions were taken at the meeting:

All requests for training and sport competitions or events must be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport for review; clubs, affiliates and event organisers must submit their requests to the said ministry through their national governing body; and the Ministry of Health and Wellness will provide technical support and guidance to and grant approval of the proposals recommended and submitted through and by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

A draft framework has already been prepared and the technical teams from both ministries will meet tomorrow to advance the road map for implementing the safe return of sport. Thereafter, a series of scheduled meetings will be held between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and the sporting associations.