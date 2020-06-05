Grace reassures ISSA it has a partner through thick and thin

Despite the cancellation of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Girls' and Boys' Athletics Championships, or 'Champs', title sponsors GraceKennedy has committed to continue working with high school sports in the country.

Champs 2020 was called off two weeks before it was scheduled to start and a day before the media launch due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

ISSA President Keith Wellington has said in subsequent interviews his organisation stood to lose upwards of $60 million, most of which would have been channeled into sponsoring other sporting events that fell under their umbrella.

Earlier this week Senator Don Wehby, CEO for the manufacturing and distributing giant, confirmed what Wellington had said.

Wehby told the Jamaica Observer that “our main focus for 2020 is to work with ISSA to see how best they can preserve as much cash as possible to support and administer the various high school championships”.

Champs and schoolboy football are the main income-generating streams for ISSA, and sponsorship and earnings from both are used to support a myriad other sporting disciplines and programmes.

Wehby reminded that his company had renewed its sponsorship of Champs in March 2018 to 2025 and said: “We are committed to ISSA and we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with the ISSA team... they have run a very professional and First World championship, which GraceKennedy is very proud to be associated with.”

— Paul Reid