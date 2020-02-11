Grange announces financial benefits for athletes preparing for Olympics

As of March 1, the Government will be providing ﬁnancial assistance to the tune of $20,000 per week for athletes preparing to compete in major games.

Minister of Sport Olivia Grange made the announcement at the ceremony for the unveiling of Asafa's statue on Sunday.

“Our support makes a difference,” said the minister. “As part of our effort at enabling our sportspeople to achieve global success, beginning on March 1 and continuing into mid-July of this year, athletes who have qualiﬁed or are on the brink of qualiﬁcation for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo will receive $20,000 per week towards their preparation, to be disbursed on a monthly basis,” Grange pointed out.

“This is a long-term effort by this Administration to provide the necessary support systems to ensure that the well-being of our athletes is sustained,” she added.

This support will help to offset costs relating to coaching and training, transport, physiotherapy and massage therapy, nutrition, and other particular needs.

In addition, the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan (JAIP) is available to assist with medical treatment the athletes may require.

“I must, however, add that the athletes selected to beneﬁt from this programme must be certiﬁed by the local governing body for the sporting discipline to which they belong, as well as by the National Olympic Committee and the Jamaica Olympic Association [JOA],” Grange noted.

“We are ﬁnalising the details of this programme in consultation with the respective national sport federations. The success of this programme will be dependent on input and information provided by the national sports governing bodies, and so [we] look forward to their full cooperation in this regard.”

She continued: “We already know that within gymnastics and aquatics there are athletes who have achieved the qualifying standard and, of course, our track and ﬁeld athletes will also be on show in Tokyo. But we continue to cheer on and give support to our hopefuls in boxing, karate, canoeing, rugby, table tennis, and rowing.”

Grange pledged to continue to be the chief advocate for Jamaica's creative and athletic people, promising to do all she can to ensure that they get the respect and recognition they deserve.

“So I am determined to expand the scope of our participation in global sports. In all, we expect that we will be supporting over 100 athletes in their bid to represent Jamaica at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” she explained.

“Once we have ﬁnalised the intricacies of implementing the programme, we will turn our attention to providing assistance to other high-performance athletes who represent our country with great distinction and are in need of this support,” said Grange.