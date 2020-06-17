Grange says JADCO investment reaffirms Government's commitment to doping fight

Minister of Sport Olivia Grange says the Government's $40-million investment in a new headquarters and mobile testing unit for the Jamaica Anti- Doping Commission (JADCO) reaffirms her Administration's commitment to the partnership and the fight against doping in sport.

Speaking at the recent opening of the new and improved facility situated 1 Ballater Avenue, Kingston 10, Grange, while reflecting on the difficulty JADCO had with their previous South Odeon Avenue base, explained that the project has been long in coming.

“We have come a long way because this facility is a significant improvement. But this is not just the opening of a new facility; this demonstrates that the Government walks the talk because we have ensured that you now have the ideal space to function,” the minister boasted.

Grange pointed out that with the new 6,299 square-foot facility, JADCO — which was established in 2008 to execute the national anti-doping programme in accordance with an international standard established by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) —now has the capacity to strengthen operations as it strives to provide world-class service to all stakeholders.

She said the new mobile testing unit will be unveiled in the near future.

“The facility is retrofitted to reflect all the modern technologies and accommodations for athletes. This includes adequate security features as well as provisions to increase sample collection,” Grange noted.

“We have also acquired a mobile sample collection unit and are now able to travel all across Jamaica to visit athletes where they are and in a comfortable environment equipped with all facilities.

“This long-term investment is to ensure that Jamaica will enjoy all the modern facilities in keeping with our world-class athletes and as a top sporting nation,” she added.

The minister also made reference to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on sports and people's livelihoods in general and urged sportsmen and women and their supporting cast to continue to find ways to adapt to the changes brought about by the health crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to be more innovative in how we live and work. The sport sector has undergone many changes and this is likely to continue. We want to be a part of the change and be ahead of the change,” said Grange.

“So I am going to call on the coaches, managers and other support personnel to think outside of the box. Strengthen your training programmes with improved technology, build your capacity to take advantage of what exist and build your economic base to explore the opportunities even within the environment within which we might operate post COVID-19,” she continued.

Finally, Grange, while noting that her ministry is leading the charge around a national sports policy, which places athletes at the centre of the sport development in Jamaica, declared that her mandate for JADCO is accessibility, service and partnership.

“I want to emphasise that we are interested in building partnerships. JADCO is not in the business of controlling or punishment, we are service-oriented and athlete centred.

“Together, with all stakeholders, we have started to develop a value-base community system promoting a preventative-base approach integrating everyday lifestyle in healthy living and fair play,” she reasoned.

“Undoubtedly, we have a bright future in sport and so I wish for JADCO all the best and all the success. You can continue to depend on my support as your minister,” Grange ended.