Grange says sports ministry answering call of elite, junior athletes

Anxiety and hopelessness are just some of the issues affecting athletes across all sports in Jamaica since the lockdown imposed on the island as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While sport has resumed in many jurisdictions, even in countries even more badly affected by the virus than Jamaica, sport has been largely kept on hold by both the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Sports on the island.

However, with the Olympic Games set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021, it is only a matter of time that sports must resume, especially for elite athletes who will be representing the country at the largest global sporting event on the planet.

Speaking Monday on the occasion when the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association (JAAA) received hurdles from the Tottori Athletic Association in Japan, the Minister of Sports Olivia Grange gave some indication that help was on the way for athletes.

“We will resume the athletes' Assistance Programme where we provide funding for those who will be participating in the Olympics. We are also providing support, through a mental health programme, through the Jamaica Athletes Insurance plan, to help the athletes to get back into a frame of mind to overcome the setback that they have had and to prepare themselves to be ready for the Olympics,” Grange announced.

The Minister said that both she and the officers at the ministry have been bombarded with calls, and so they are doing what they can to calm the fears and provide support to as many persons as possible.

“We have had a lot of calls from elite athletes and also from junior athletes. They call, they are seeking answers to certain things, they are troubled, they are concerned, they don't know what the future holds and I have tried to be as reassuring as possible.

“The officers in the ministry have also tried to be reassuring, but we can't provide the kind of support they need. We can't provide the counselling, we can't provide the sort of professional help that they would need at this time. It's been very hard for everyone,” Grange said.

With the ministry unable to provide the sort of professional help athletes may need, Grange says they have had to find another way to deliver assistance to the athletes.

“COVID-19 is not a respecter of age, creed, ability, disability or anything else, COVID-19 impacts all of us and so this has been a trying time where we have to just work together and support each other. And so, I felt it was necessary to provide that support for the athletes and also to give them hope for the future,” she noted.

The elite athletes can also expect to receive funding once again in the near future to aid their Olympic Games preparations.

“We had a programme in place, we had to suspend the programme, so at a minimum it will be the programme that we had in place before it was suspended. The athletes can be reassured that that support is there,” Grange explained

She was, however, unable to give a start time for the resumption of the funding programme, as there are still things to work through, for the safe resumption of sports.

“How soon it will start? It all depends on how soon we will have an idea that we are going back to normal, training has resumed. We have embraced, to an extent, athletes training, to an extent and also for them to participate in some kind of competition without an audience. We have facilitated that in a structured way, observing all the protocols,” she said.

As the new year approaches, this news will certainly provide impetus for athletes who have been struggling to find the resolve to keep going in this time of uncertainty.

