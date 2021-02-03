Grant, Owens impress at Virginia Beach Invitational track meet

Former Jamaican junior representative Owayne Owens set a new University of Virginia indoors long jump record as three Jamaicans recorded victories in Monday's Virginia Beach Invitational track meet.

Kiara Grant of Norfolk State University equalled her personal best 7.20 seconds in winning the women's 60m final, while hurdler Andrenette Knight also of the University of Virginia, won the 400m.

Owens, a two-time age-group national champion who represented Jamaica in the triple jump at the 2017 World Athletics Under-18 Championships and the Under-20 Championships a year later, added 41 centimetres to his personal best of 7.17m in the long jump as he tied the two-year-old programme record that was held by Jordan Scott, also a Jamaican national representative.

After fouling his first jump, Owens, who was also part of the Cornwall College daCosta Cup winning team in 2016, either equalled or surpassed his previous best mark on his four legal marks.

He jumped 7.23m in the second round and then 7.17m in the third, fouled the fourth attempt then recorded a mark of 7.39m and 7.58m to edge North Carolina State's Ja'Von Douglas on the countback as both had the same measurement.

Owens returned later to finish fifth in the men's 60m in 7.08 seconds.

Grant won the women's 60m with ease, leading home a trio of Virginia runners including former St Jago High athlete Kayla Bonnick, who was fourth in the final with 7.53 seconds.

Grant's time saw her rocket up the National Collegiate Athletics Association rankings to third, just below compatriot Kemba Nelson of the University of Oregon, who ran 7.19 seconds in Arkansas on Saturday.

The former Alpha Academy runner had clocked an easy 7.36 seconds in the prelims while Bonnick had qualified for the final with 7.66 seconds.

She also took second in the 200m with a season's best 23.99 seconds.

Knight, who is a senior at UVA, ran a season's best 56.52 seconds in her second quarter-mile race of the year.

