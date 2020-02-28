Granville edge Reggae Youths 1-0
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Granville Football Club moved to within two points of leaders Reggae Youths Football Club in Zone One of the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Major League on Wednesday, after edging Montego Bay Boys Club 1-0 in their first-round game played at UDC field.
Tevin Shaw's first-half goal saw Granville Football Club win back-to-back games for the first time this season and improve to 10 points from their five games played.
Reggae Youths Football Club have won all four games played so far and lead Zone One with 12 points, while Heights Football Club lead with Zone Two with 15 points, having won all five games played so far.
On Wednesday in a game that was affected by rain, Shaw scored the only goal in the 29th minute, becoming the seventh Granville Football Club player to find the net this season, all with one goal each.
—Paul Reid
