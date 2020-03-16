GREEN FLOORS HURRICANES

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Seamer Derval Green notched his first five-wicket haul of the Regional Four-Day Championship as Jamaica Scorpions crushed Leeward Islands Hurricanes by an innings and 118 runs.

The visitors needed just 73 balls to bundle Hurricanes out for 183 in their second innings, after the hosts resumed Sunday's final day of their eighth-round encounter at Vivian Richards cricket ground on 134 for six.

Green finished with five for 75 while off-spinner Jamie Merchant retained his overnight figures of three for 12, after not featuring on Sunday.

Fast bowler Marquino Mindley picked up another wicket to end with two for 49 and take his tally for the season to 24 from six matches.

Montcin Hodge, unbeaten overnight on 60, added a single run before becoming the day's first casualty, caught at the wicket in the fifth over nicking a drive at a full-length delivery from Green at 141 for seven.

Alzarri Joseph, top scorer in the first innings with an aggressive half-century, lasted just three balls this time around without scoring, perishing in the next over lbw to Mindley by trying to work a length ball into the onside.

And West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh, resuming on 18, made 35 off 66 balls with five fours and a six before edging an ambitious drive at Green into the lap of first slip.

With Hurricanes tottering on 154 for nine, Jeremiah Louis attempted to repeat his first-innings heroics, lashing five fours and a six in an entertaining 23-ball 29.

But he perished in the same vein, skying a heave at Green to extra cover where Alwyn Williams took a simple catch.