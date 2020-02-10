Green hands Scorpions nervy first win

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Seamer Derval Green got the vital last wicket with his 10th ball of the morning as Jamaica Scorpions claimed their first win of the Regional Four-Day Championship with a nerve-jangling seven-run victory over champions Guyana Jaguars here yesterday.

With tensions rising at the National Stadium, Green hit the defiant Permaul in front of leg stump as Jaguars were dismissed for 174 in their second innings, after resuming the final day of their fourth-round encounter on 155 for nine.

Permaul, who made 28, threatened to deliver an unlikely win for Jaguars when he extended his last-wicket stand with number 11 Keon Joseph (11 not out) to 44.

Unbeaten on 20 at the start with Joseph on five, Permaul inched his way towards their target of 182, with off-spinner Jamie Merchant and left-arm spinner Patrick Harty proving ineffective.

Merchant, though, should have had the wicket of Joseph in the day's third over before he added to his overnight score, but Jermaine Blackwood at first slip was guilty of dozing as an edge flew to his left to the third man boundary.

With the required runs into single digits, however, Green was brought into the attack and struck the vital blow in his second over as Permaul failed to keep out a full-length delivery.

All told, the right-hander faced 103 balls and hit a single four.