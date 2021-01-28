Griffith replaced by Savory after testing positive for COVID

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Trevon Griffith has been replaced in the Guyana Jaguars 15-man squad for the Regional Super50 Cup by Kemol Savory after returning a positive COVID-19 test results.

The 29-year-old, who last featured for Jaguars in the first-class championship two years ago, was tested along with the Jaguars touring party last Saturday and required to isolate prior to their second test yesterday.

Griffith was the only member of the Jaguars to test positive and will now enter isolation, missing out on the February 7-27 tournament in Antigua.

Jaguars are scheduled to leave here on January 30.

Griffith is the second Guyanese cricketer to test positive for COVID following fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd nearly three weeks ago.

At the time, Shepherd was preparing to travel with the West Indies one-day side to Bangladesh and had to forego the tour.

He has since recovered and is a member of the 15-man Jaguars squad for the upcoming Super50 Cup.

Griffith, an attacking left-hander who has also in the past represented Jamaica, averages 22 from 34 List A matches.

Savory, meanwhile, played all of his five List A matches for Jaguars in the last Super50 Cup staged in Trinidad back in 2019.

The 24-year-old left-hander struck a career-best unbeaten 71 on debut against eventual champions West Indies Emerging Players.

Regular Captain Leon Johnson will lead Jaguars in Antigua and oversees a side which includes the likes of West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer and former West Indies batsman Assad Fudadin.

The 24-year-old Hetmyer was available for selection after opting out of the ongoing Test and one-day tour of Bangladesh.

Jaguars, without a regional one-day title for 16 years, will open their campaign on February 8 against Barbados Pride.

SQUAD – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kamol Savory, Christopher Barnwell, Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer, Assad Fudadin, Keon Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Ramaal Lewis, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Tevin Imlach.