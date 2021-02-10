Great expectations!

THOUGH riding high from their historic first Test victory over Bangladesh, West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner says the team will by no means be complacent or overconfident as they seek a repeat performance in the second Test to sweep the two-match series.

Bonner, who had a firm hand in the three-wicket win in Chattogram on Sunday with a steady knock of 86, pointed out that the Phil Simmons-coached team is well aware of what is at stake and remains focused on the task at hand, especially with the now-wounded Bangladesh team seeking redemption.

Despite reports that the host will be without experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan due to injury and the ineffective Mustafizur Rahman, West Indies, while riding the wave of momentum, are expected to take nothing for granted in their approach to the Dhaka Test which bowls of today at 10:30 pm Jamaica time.

“Obviously momentum is with us but it is a brand new game, so we have to go back through the paces once more. It is going to be a different wicket and obviously Bangladesh would have been disappointed with the loss, so they are going to do their homework and come back stronger.

“So I think it is important for us to stay in the moment and take it session by session, stick with the process as much as possible and try to bat as long as possible,” Bonner noted.

“There are certain expectations because it has been a while we haven't won away from the Caribbean and so we are trying to make this one possible, not only for us but for the people back home that have been supporting us right through – and we want to make them proud. So it is important for us to reassess our strategy and have a clear mind each time, as we don't want to take anything for granted or be overconfident,” he added.

The Jamaican, who is also buoyed by the solid start to his Test career, is now aiming to build on his positive batting performance which assisted the regional side to register the fifth-highest run chase in Test history and the highest-ever to be completed on the Asian continent.

Bonner, whose grounded nature and focused work ethic first earned him selection in the West Indies side to England and New Zealand, where he watched from the sidelines as a reserve, finally got the opportunity to show his worth on this tour, and he didn't disappoint.

The 32-year-old struck a patient, 245-ball 86 — including 10 boundaries and one six — as he partnered with match hero and fellow debutant Kyle Mayers in a 216-run, fourth-wicket stand that was the platform for the successful run chase.

“Obviously, I felt a bit disappointed not playing in England and New Zealand but I was a part of the team and so I tried to give my support each and every time, and basically waited on my time to perform. So I would say I enjoyed the experience in England and New Zealand because it has helped me to prepare mentally and physically even more for this series,” Bonner reasoned.

“Making runs in a Test match, which leads to a West Indies victory, is a massive thing that will boost any player's confidence. It is a whole different feeling and it's one that I don't think I can explain,” a still awestruck Bonner told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued: “This is something I want to do on a consistent basis. Obviously as a batsman it is for you to prepare yourself mentally and physically to make runs every time you walk to the wicket, because that is expected of you.

“So obviously, I won't get complacent. I am just trying to stay focused and continue to put in the work because, as I said earlier, this is something that I am looking to do more and just try to make as much runs as I can for West Indies.”

After posting scores of zero, 31 and 20 in the three-match ODI series which West Indies lost 3-0, Bonner, who has always been a consistent performer in the Regional four-day tournament, tallying 523 runs in the 2019-20 season, again proved that he is more adept in the longer format of the game.

Like he did in the practice game where he fell for two in the first innings before posting a top score of 80 in the second innings, Bonner again went cheaply for 17 in West Indies' first innings as they were bundled out for 259, 171 runs shy of Bangladesh's first-innings total of 430.

With Bangladesh adding a further 223 to their lead, thus setting a victory target of 395, cool heads and proper stroke play was needed to get West Indies across the line, especially after losing their first three wickets with a mere 59 runs on the board.

Bonner and Barbadian Mayers, who blitzed a dazzling unbeaten 210, provided just that with a demonstration of grit, stubborn determination and unwavering focus on a flat, dry pitch on the final day.

The accomplishment was a somewhat emotional one for Bonner, who has long hoped to break into the West Indies Test set-up since making his first class debut back in 2010.

“It has been a rough but enjoyable journey with a lot of ups and downs. Starting my career, I was optimistic about playing for West Indies and that fell flat for a minute. I then went to Leeward and I learnt a lot there because it helped me in my maturity.

“So, going back to Jamaica and meeting my mentor made a big difference and things changed. So now that I am finally here, I am trying to enjoy it and make the best of it,” the all-rounder stated.

Still, Bonner, who credited compatriot and Vice-Captain Jermaine Blackwood for encouraging words that aided his confidence along the way, rued the missed opportunity to chalk up a maiden century.

“Yeah, a bit disappointed because you know making a century is a personal milestone that many batsmen would want, especially on debut. But any time you make runs and your team wins, I think you would have done your job as a batsman. That is what you get paid to do – to make runs and make a really big impact on the game – and so I am happy I played a role in setting up the victory,” he ended.