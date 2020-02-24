Guadeloupe edge Curacao to earn qualification to Concacaf stage

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (CMC) — A second-half strike from Kenjy Montantin was enough to give Guadeloupe a 1-0 victory over hosts Curacao and a place in next June's Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Honduras.

Following a goalless first half at Ergilio Hato Stadium on Saturday, Montantin struck in the 58th minute to put the French territory ahead and they held on in a tense affair to take all three points and become the first team to earn qualification.

The result marked the third-straight victory for Guadeloupe and saw them top Group C with nine points to advance from the qualifiers.

In contrast, the defeat for Curacao resulted in their elimination as only the group winners will advance. They had previously beaten Saint Martin 5-0 in their opener and edged Belize 2-1 in their second outing.

Belize, meanwhile, clinched their first points of the qualifiers when they blanked Saint Martin 4-0 in the other game of the group.

Wilfredo Galvez put them ahead in the 21st minute, a lead which held until the half-time whistle.

Belize then dominated the second half with Alwin Zelaya doubling his side's advantage in the 68th, Jesse August adding a third in the 76th before Ian Pou put the finishing touches on in the 90th minute.