Guadeloupe edge Curacao to earn qualification to Concacaf stage
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (CMC) — A second-half strike from Kenjy Montantin was enough to give Guadeloupe a 1-0 victory over hosts Curacao and a place in next June's Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Honduras.
Following a goalless first half at Ergilio Hato Stadium on Saturday, Montantin struck in the 58th minute to put the French territory ahead and they held on in a tense affair to take all three points and become the first team to earn qualification.
The result marked the third-straight victory for Guadeloupe and saw them top Group C with nine points to advance from the qualifiers.
In contrast, the defeat for Curacao resulted in their elimination as only the group winners will advance. They had previously beaten Saint Martin 5-0 in their opener and edged Belize 2-1 in their second outing.
Belize, meanwhile, clinched their first points of the qualifiers when they blanked Saint Martin 4-0 in the other game of the group.
Wilfredo Galvez put them ahead in the 21st minute, a lead which held until the half-time whistle.
Belize then dominated the second half with Alwin Zelaya doubling his side's advantage in the 68th, Jesse August adding a third in the 76th before Ian Pou put the finishing touches on in the 90th minute.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy