THERE is guarded optimism that some of the major track and field meets on the local calendar will be held next year even as life slowly returns to some semblance of normality after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a cessation of all sports for many months.

The release of a set of protocols for the staging of meets on local soil by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), in keeping with guidelines set out by the Government of Jamaica and World Athletics, has created the framework for the events or which all meet organisers must follow.

While Keith Wellington, president of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), says he expects the annual Boys' and Girls' Champs to go on next year, others including the Gibson McCook Relays, organisers of the Racers Grand Prix, and the MVP Track Club (TC) are taking a wait and see approach.

Their approach was predicated on the uncertainties of the virus and what could happen between now and the next 12 months.

Wellington, who is also part of the organising committee for the St Elizabeth Technical Invitational, a January meet that is always well supported by a number of the larger schools, said: “I still think that based on what is there [in the document], it's still likely that we will have Champs next year. It's just a matter of what really happens with the COVID-19. If we look at where we are now and assume that things [do] not get worse and things improve internationally, then I see no reasons why we won't have Champs.”

Wellington said a lot will depend on what happens when school reopens in September and how the students respond to the protocols that will be in place.

“Most of those protocols at stages four and five can actually come in September/October, and I think we will be in a position to have students abide by those. So, the short answer is yes. I think even with those protocols, based on where we are now, we should be able to have Champs but again, the important thing is to remember that things change with COVID-19,” said the ISSA boss.

Wellington likened the situation to “polling in an election”, going on to say, “you take a synopsis of what is happening now [along] with no real certainty that what is happening now is what will be happening in another four weeks from now”.

Professor Rainford Wilks, chairman of the Gibson McCook Relays; and Glen Mills, president of the Racers Track Club which organises the Racers Grand Prix that will include international athletes, both opted to wait before making any definitive decisions.

Both told the Jamaica Observer they would meet with their committees before deciding what next to do.

Bruce James, president of MVP Track Club, was cautious, saying: “I have seen drafts of what the JAAA has issued. The protocols are going to keep changing; what the protocols are today versus what it will be in three months, six months or next year is expected to be quite different and so we will just keep watching to see how it goes and what we will be required to do at the time – and that will determine if we are able to meet the required standards.”

Ian Forbes, chairman of the organising committee for the Jamaica College meet that is usually held in early January, was also cautiously optimistic of their chances.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to host again in January. The protocols are understandably rigid and will require additional resources. The good thing is that we have reasonable time to mobilise. Hopefully, the pandemic would have subsided by then,” he noted.

The coronavirus had resulted in the cancellation of the ISSA Boys' and Girls' National Championships, the JAAA Senior and Junior Championships, the Racers Grand Prix, and several other meets locally. The postponement of the Olympic Games and drastic scaling down of the World Athletics Diamond League schedule were the major international casualties.

Competitive track and field has resumed in Jamaica with the MVP TC staging the first two legs of their Velocity Fest track meet at Jamaica College's Ashenheim Stadium in Kingston, with the third set for this coming Saturday.

According to the protocols set out by the JAAA, “The athletic fraternity is anxious to see the return of athletic activity. This must take place in a safe environment that will minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19. These protocols, if adhered, to will minimise that risk.”

They said the document was “specifically tailored for the Jamaican landscape, using inputs from World Health Organization (WHO) mass gathering guidance and inputs from other countries' approaches”, and that “the primary consideration is the rules and regulations provided by the Government of Jamaica, acting in conjunction with the Ministry of Health”.

For local competitions, including the development meets through to the National Trials and the high school championships, the “main stakeholders” who “will have to be made to understand that they participate in meets at their own risk, athletes should sign an indemnity agreement releasing meet organisers from any responsibility associated with contracting COVID-19”.

These main stakeholders, as outlined by the document, are professional athletes, athletes' staff, coaches, managers, physiotherapists, event technical officials, event volunteers and workforce [sponsors and partners, timing and accreditation systems, security, and stadium support services], event medical and anti-doping staff, media and broadcasters, attending spectators [who will be governed by public health regulations and guidelines. The WHO risk assessment tools for mass gatherings should be used].

Risk assessment is to be conducted for all accredited attendants. If individuals are deemed to be at greater than normal risk, they should undergo a medical clearance protocol. A medial doctor, or public health specialist, needs to be assigned to do COVID-19 prevention. This person is to be responsible for risk assessment and mitigation.

At the stadium, spectators and accredited personnel should be kept separate as they are to have separate entrances, and utilise two separate flows. Everyone in the stadium is required to wear a mask at all times and in all locations. Athletes are exempt when warming up or competing.

In competition the requirements are a minimum number of people on field of play, essential personnel only, and protective glasses/face shields and masks for officials having close contact with athletes.