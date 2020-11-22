Guyana health authority gives clearance for sport to resume
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said cricket authorities have been granted limited provisions for the resumption of matches in the country, but no spectators will be allowed.
The Guyana Cricket Board [GCB] announced regular activities were scheduled to resume yesterday, starting with a national over-40s competition, following a cessation because of the dangers associated with the COVID-19 virus.
“We have granted permission for cricket matches, but without spectators and along with this permission, bars at these events must be closed,” Dr Anthony said in a media release.
“If the provisions are breached, the event will be shut down immediately. We are very serious because these events, if not managed properly, can become super spreaders, where a lot of people congregate, get infected and spread the disease.”
Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr said he welcomed the resumption of cricket and looked forward to more sport restarting in the country under safety protocols.
“The [Government] task force is the one that gives guidance and their position and the Government's position, given the last guidelines that we had, were that certain sport events are allowable, and the condition the task force has outlined is one where it's not for spectators,” he said during an interview with Kaieteur Radio on Friday.
The GCB also announced plans for the Inter-Country Under-19 three-day and 50 overs-a-side competitions.
