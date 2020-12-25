Guyanese trio reappointed to Fifa international referees' list

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyanese referee Sherwin Johnson said he is looking forward to returning to the field of play next year, after being reappointed to the Fifa international referees' list.

Johnson, female compatriot Maurees Skeete and male assistant referee Kleon Lindey have been reappointed to the referees' list, enabling them to wear the Fifa badge and officiate at international matches in the coming year.

“I'm very elated to have been (reappointed) to the Fifa 2021 list,” Johnson said. “With hard work and determination comes success, but I feel as though this one was given to me too easy because little football was played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm eagerly awaiting the return to play, so that I can once again showcase my talent with the Golden Arrowhead flying high. I want to thank God for his continued protection and my family for their never-ending support.”

The Fifa referees' list is updated every year with approved and qualified referees and assistant referees from all over the world on the basis of nominations from national federations.

The nominees are reviewed by the Fifa Referees Committee, chaired by 2002 Fifa World Cup Final referee, Pierluigi Collina.

Guyana Football Federation head of refereeing Dion Inniss was delighted that the trio had once again been reappointed to the international list.

“Because of the pandemic, no opportunities were presented to them for officiating even at the local level, much less the international level,” he said.

“We know how distressing this was for them because they were not able to showcase their talent. We wish them the very best as soon as we are allowed to return to play in 2021, and we know that they will go out and represent Guyana proudly on the field.”