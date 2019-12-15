Eyes on Molynes

They may have fallen far from the top, but all eyes will be on Molynes United as they try to stop their remarkable Red Stripe Premier League losing streak against in-form Mount Pleasant at Constant Spring starting at 3:00 pm today.

In the other games at 3:00 pm, Waterhouse FC travel to Dunbeholden; The University of the West Indies (UWI) host Portmore United; Vere United take on Humble Lion, and at 7:00 pm, Harbour View tackle Arnett Gardens.

The promoted Molynes United have attracted a lot of attention after winning their first six games and led the league, but have amazingly not won a game in their following 11 fixtures.

Not surprisingly, Coach Lijyasu Simms lost his job and was recently succeeded by Calvert Fitzgerald who has guided the Kingston club in their last three defeats.

Molynes United are sitting in ninth spot on 20 and are now six points above the relegation zone in their plummet down the table.

After a slow start, Mount Pleasant with the sacking of Head Coach Donovan Duckie after one game, won once in their next six games and are up to second on 31 points, just three behind leaders Waterhouse after winning three of their last five games.

Head Coach Paul “Tegat” Davis has them up and running winning five-straight between October 20 and November 17. The St Ann marauders will be hard to contain and should inflict another defeat on the cursed Molynes United.

Molynes United won their first encounter against Mount Pleasant 1-0 on October 6 and might just fancy themselves another victory that would reignite their season.

With Mount Pleasant breathing down their necks, leaders Waterhouse, on 34 points, will be aiming to widen that gap when they play a Dunbeholden outfit in eighth spot on 21 points and looking to stay in touch for a top-six play-off spot.

Waterhouse with a game in hand, have not won their last two games, drawing and losing one, while Dunbeholden have lost their last two games, but will prove a most difficult opposition playing at home.

Champions Portmore United are on an upward trajectory and should make it three wins in a row when they travel to the Bowl to play struggling UWI FC.

Portmore, with three wins in their last five games, have climbed up to fifth with 24 points, while UWI are down in 11th spot on 14 points and occupy one of the two relegation spots.

UWI, meantime, have won twice all season and must start getting some wins if they are to survive relegation. But it will be a tough task against a Portmore United who are expected to continue their winning run.

Third-placed Arnett Gardens (27 points) tackle sixth-placed Harbour View (23) as they battle to consolidate their play-off positions. Arnett Gardens are producing some good football, while Harbour View are coming into their own, so the stage is set for an enticing encounter at Compound.

The Clarendon derby pits fourth-placed Humble Lion (26) against bottom-placed Vere United (13). Despite the disparity in points and position in the table, this is expected to be a close contest at the Wembley Centre of Excellence.

It's a battle of two teams heading in different directions as Humble Lion are heading for the play-offs while Vere are flirting with relegation.

On Monday, Tivoli Gardens will be seeking their third consecutive win when they play Cavalier at Stadium East, starting at 8:00 pm. Tivoli Gardens, with a game in hand, are 10th on 18 points, while Cavalier are seventh, with 22 points, and looking to finish in the top-six.