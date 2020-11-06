Haitian champions Arcahaie FC eliminated Waterhouse FC from the Scotiabank Concacaf League following a 3-1 win at the Stadium East Field yesterday.

Goals from Richkard Calixte in the 12th minute, Wendy Louis-Jean in the 30th minute, and Johnny Pierre Paul in the 60th minute put the visitors comfortably ahead, before Kenroy Howell grabbed a consolation for the hosts in the 80th minute as the Jamaicans tumbled meekly out of the tournament.

Waterhouse began the game on the front foot, dominating possession early and should have taken the lead in the third minute when Howell broke free of the Arcahaie defence, but a heavy touch saw a ball that was initially in his favour got cleared by an alert Guerry Romondt in goal.

Arcahaie were then gifted the lead when Waterhouse custodian Akeem Chambers spilled a regulation catch from a high ball into the box and Calixte was on hand to stab the ball home from close range to give his team the lead. It was their first shot on target in the contest.

The goal seemed to energise the visitors who were suddenly more comfortable on the ball as they passed it around and had the hosts chasing.

A free kick from Fabion McCarthy from 25 yards was easily held by Romondt as Waterhouse registered their first shot on target, but it was Chambers who was taking the ball out of the back of his net shortly after.

A giveaway in defence by Waterhouse gave the advantage to Arcahaie and, after failing to clear from the first attack, the hosts were put under pressure, and when the ball fell kindly to Louis-Jean, he hooked the ball home from inside the box into the far corner of the goal to give his team a 2-0 first-half lead.

With the game hanging in the balance, the third goal in the contest was always going to be crucial, and with two-thirds of the game complete, Arcahaie struck the fatal blow when Paul reacted quickest to a rebound after Chambers could only parry a fierce drive back into his path. Paul gleeful accepted the chance as he blasted the ball into the roof of the net before wheeling away in celebration.

Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle then rang in the changes in as he desperately tried to get back into the game, but by the time Howell struck with 10 minutes to play, it proved to be too little too late.

Arcahaie, who are playing in the competition for the very first time, have now booked a spot in the quarter-final round with this victory.

— Dwayne Richards