Halliman said to be on his way back to Excelsior

The Jamaica Observer has been reliably informed that top schoolboy football coach Lebert Halliman has returned at the helm of his alma mater Excelsior High School for the upcoming Manning Cup season after leading Hydel High to their first Walker Cup crown last year.

But when reached yesterday for confirmation, Halliman said he could not comment on the matter, while calls to Principal Deanroy Bromfield's cellular phone went unanswered.

Halliman has led the Mountain View-based school to Manning Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2004, and Walker Cup titles in 2004 and 2008.

Halliman, a past student of Excelsior, has twice beaten his alma mater in major finals leading St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) to a famous 6-1 win over Excelsior in 1987. Then just last year, he led Hydel to a 2-0 win in the Walker Cup final over Excelsior.

With his expected retrurn, the veteran coach would, no doubt, want to end Excelsior's 15-year Manning Cup drought.

Halliman started his schoolboy coaching career at Garvey Maceo High School in the daCosta Cup and took them to the semi-finals where they lost to Cornwall College in 1984.

His outstanding work caught the eye of STATHS, which brought him back to the Corporate Area where he won his first Manning Cup title in 1987 in one of the biggest upsets in history, trouncing a star-studded Excelsior High 6-1 in the final.

Halliman then took Wolmer's Boys' to the semi-finals in the 1989 season and lost to Charlie Smith, who in turn were defeated by Excelsior in the final.

Halliman's journey then saw him move to Kingston Technical High School in 1991 and with players Oneil McDonald and Kevin Lamey he won the Walker Cup, but the school was later disqualified for using an ineligible player.

Calabar High was his next calling in 1997 before he returned to Excelsior and took them to the semi-finals in 2002, losing to eventual winner Norman Manley. He won his second and third Manning Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Halliman also took Excelsior to the 2006 final where they lost to Bridgeport High.

He also led Excelsior to the Walker Cup crowns in 2004 and 2008, then briefly went to Hydel in 2011 while on special extended leave from Excelsior High. Halliman returned to Excelsior in 2012 and left again in 2014.

Excelsior are drawn in Group G on this year's Manning Cup alongside defending champions Kingston College, Dunoon Technical, Kingston Technical, Pembroke Hall High, Jonathan Grant High, and Cedar Grove High.

– Howard Walker