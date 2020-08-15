Hamilton predicts 'killer' Spanish Grand Prix

BARCELONA, Spain (AFP) — Lewis Hamilton said he was ready for a “killer” race in tomorrow's Spanish Grand Prix after bouncing back to top the times ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated Friday's practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The championship leader said the searing heat during the afternoon session had been tough to endure, but was happy his car had survived without any serious problems.

“I don't think I've been to Spain when it's this hot,” he said.

“We're here in February and March usually, or early May.

“It's beautiful weather, but it's a killer in the car and it's obviously very tough on tyres as well.”

The six-time world Champion had been second behind Bottas after the morning's opening session, but re-established his supremacy on a hot afternoon at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton clocked a best lap in one minute and 16.883 seconds to outpace Bottas by 0.287 seconds with Max Verstappen, winner of last weekend's 70th anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, third for Red Bull, eight-tenths adrift of the fastest lap.

In much hotter conditions than those of the morning, with an air temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and the track at almost 50, the two Mercedes enjoyed a comfortable advantage over their rivals.

“It looks like things will be very exciting with Red Bull over the long distance,” said Hamilton, referring to the race.

Bottas, keen to regain lost ground after slipping to third behind Verstappen in the title race last Sunday, was also ambiguous about his prospects.

“I didn't have a bad feeling in the car,” he said.

“I struggled with a bit of under-steer at the beginning of the session, but that's normally a quick fix with the car set-up, but it was quite a lot by the end.”