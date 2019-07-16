Hamilton wins record sixth British GP, extends F1 lead
SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom (AFP) — Lewis Hamilton made the most of a favourable safety car intervention on Sunday to claim a record sixth British Grand Prix victory at a packed Silverstone.
The defending five-time world champion clocking fastest time on his final lap to finish 25 seconds clear of Mercedes teammate and nearest title rival Valtteri Bottas after an action-packed contest.
The Briton moved 39 points clear of the Finn behind in the title race, but Bottas was unlucky with the timing of the safety car, which effectively gave Hamilton a free pit stop.
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third.
Pierre Gasly finished fourth ahead of his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, whose race was compromised by a late collision when Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari drove into him, and Carlos Sainz of McLaren.
It was Hamilton's seventh win in 10 races this year and the 80th win of his career. He had shared the British Grand Prix record of wins, on five, with fellow-Briton Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost.
Daniel Ricciardo was seventh for Renault ahead of Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo, Daniil Kvyat and his Toro Rosso teammate Alex Albon.
“What a day,” said Hamilton. “To all the crowd, thank you so much for coming out.”
Hamilton, who stopped on his slow-down lap to collect a British 'Union Jack' flag, added: “I love you Silverstone. I appreciate everything, and the opportunity to be a part of this.
“I couldn't have done this without these guys or without my team.”
A glum Bottas said: “Congrats to Lewis…It wasn't my day.”
A much happier Leclerc said “It's probably the race I've enjoyed the most in my career”.
The safety car was deployed when Antonio Giovinazzi spun into a gravel trap in his Alfa Romeo — gifting Hamilton a 'free' first, and only, pit stop. The luckless Bottas, on a two-stop strategy, had already pitted before the incident.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy