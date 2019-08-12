Hanover Major League finalists to be decided today

LUCEA, Hanover — The finalists in the Hanover Football Association Major League will be decided today when Super Star FC and Esher United take first-leg, one-goal leads into today's return-leg semi-finals, set to start at 1:00 pm at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea.

The teams, who had won titles earlier this season, both stayed on course for a second title with wins in the first legs of the semi-finals played at Watson Taylor Park on Thursday.

Esher United and Mt Pelier DC will meet in the first game set to start at 1:00 pm, followed by Super Stars FC against St Simon, set to commence at 3:00 pm.

Super Star FC, the Knock-out champions, came from a goal down to edge St Simon FC 2-1 last week, while mid-season champions Esher United beat Mt Pelier DC 1-0 in the other game of the double-header.

Omar Nelson gave St Simon FC the lead in the 21st minute but Linford Galloway responded two minutes later to level the score before Leon Moncrieffe scored the winner in the 48th minute.

Esher United got a late goal from Ronaldo Diaz to edge in front of Mt Pelier DC, scoring in the 84th minute.

—Paul Reid