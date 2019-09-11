‘Stars of the East’ shine again

Smiles are returning to faces of Harbour View Football Club (HVFC) fans again. And it is not only because of the early results they have achieved in this season's Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL).

The manner in which the Stars of the East have glittered in opening matches have brought much hope and joy to that side of the city, evidenced by the prolonged celebrations and greetings that embraced Harbour View Mini Stadium, following the home team's 3-0 thumping of Cavalier Football Club, in their Monday Night football showdown.

John Luca Levee (55th), Kevon Farquharson (77th) and late substitute Tevin Scott (90th) scored the goals.

This match was a traditional big league match-up among teams that held prominence in local circles from way back in time. The difference is Cavalier have been on the up in recent years, while Harbour View have struggled to spark.

The match lived up to its billing with an enthralling opening 45 minutes of attacking play, which yielded many displays of skill and several open chances for both teams, none of which was taken up to the goal-less interval.

Cavalier, who played a more composed game then had the easier of the opportunities, especially one 'dolly chance' missed from inside the six-yard box by Chevone Marsh on the stroke of half-time, were left to rue those finishes in the second half.

Harbour View were clearly dominant in that second stanza, largely based on the play of Romario Campbell, Kemar Bennett and Norman Campbell, who expressed themselves freely with deft dribbling skills; livewire Levee, who was everywhere at all times on the pitch, added to a high-press game that pushed back Cavalier against their penalty area.

“Without changing personnel we made a few changes. We weren't marking properly in defence and that was giving Cavalier a lot of space to bring over their wide players. But we simply made that adjustment, we started to have some more possession of the ball and we knew that the goals would be coming along,” said Gregory Bartley, Harbour View's technical director.

Pressure ultimately took its toll when Levee released Norman Campbell, who had forced a double save, the second sitting up nicely for Levee's tap-in opener from seven yards for an inevitable lead.

Cavalier, hobbled by first half substitutions through injury, could not keep up and played a hand in the second goal by firstly squandering possession on top of the 18-yard-box, then a free-kick. Farquharson, who earlier hit a shot on the crossbar, rammed home a thunderbolt to double the lead, while Scott delivered the final rites with a close-range header off a cross from fellow sub, Nicholas Beckett.

“They have confidence in themselves. We're playing a system that they're slowly buying into…I think they're slowly getting to believe in the coaches and the system that they play. As the season goes by we'll just get better and better,” Bartley predicted.

They now have six points from two matches, having beaten Mount Pleasant Football Academy 2-1 in an away fixture on the opening day.

“I'm happy for the second win. It brings a lot of confidence to the team. This is the second time, against two semi-finalists. But this is just the beginning, it's early days yet and we are just trying to find our footing in the competition,” said Bartley.

Newcomers Molynes United are ahead of Harbour View by virtue of goal difference, while Cavalier, with a one win, one loss ratio, are bunched in the middle on three points.

“We got a lot of early opportunities one-on-one with the goalkeeper, we just failed to put them away and as result of that I think the frustration began to creep in. Harbour View capitalised on it and the result speaks for itself,” noted Cavalier's coach David Laylor.

He added: “I think the back line played poorly tonight. The organisation around the back was just off and that too would've contributed to the failure, rather than Harbour View scoring on us. So it was really about the organisation at the back of the team.

“We have to just put this game behind us, we just have to concentrate on the game ahead of us. We have to be professional where that is concerned,” he noted.

Teams: Harbour View — Akeem Smith, Dicoy Williams (captain), Kevon Farquharson, Oshane Staple, John Luca Levee (Nicholas Beckett, 90th), Tavis Grant, Kemar Bennett, Bebeto MacDonald (Tevin Scott, 79th), Romario Campbell (Mark Alves, 78th), Ezron Simpson, Norman Campbell

Subs not used: Tafari Chambers, Jabari Owell, Gerald Neil, Trevor Tingling

Booked: Farquharson (27th)

Cavalier — Mark Bryan, Chevone Marsh, Nicholas Hamilton (Marlando Maxwell, 21st), Clifton Woodbine, Jamar Purcell, Bryan English (Ajay Chin, 31st), Kimani Gibbons, Leonard Rankine, Gadial Irving, 51 Ajuma Johnson (19 Leonardo Fogarthy, 71st), 20 Julian Manning.

Subs not used: St Michael Edwards, Orlando Brown, Richard Brown

Booked: Bryan (27th), Woodbine (37th), Gibbons (57th)

Referee: Tyrone Robinson

Assistant referees: Lloyd Edwards, Ricardo McKenzie

Fourth official: Weston Costley

—Audley Boyd