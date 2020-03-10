Happy Sutherland KO stakeholders cite sponsors', sport's impact on crime

CITING the game's impact on reducing crime, stakeholders lauded sponsors for throwing their weight behind the St Catherine Football Association Happy Sutherland Knockout competition.

Alliance Moneygram, Crimson Dawn, and McKay Security teamed up to sponsor the parish's premier knockout tournament to the tune of $1,000,000.

The competition, named in honour of long-serving Jamaica and St Catherine FA executive, former president and life member Lincoln “Happy” Sutherland, kicked off on Saturday at St Catherine's football headquarters, Spanish Town Prison Oval.

Speaking at the launch, Sutherland informed that it was in fact difficulties in garnering sponsorship that influenced his association with the competition, which he begun in a sponsor's capacity 44 years ago.

“I congratulate McKay and the other two sponsors,” Sutherland said, pointing to the “big issue” of sponsorship at the parish level.

Further, he underlined its value and that of “persons who are prepared to sacrifice time and effort to keep this sport going”, even as he admitted “there are just a few”.

“I believe that football is one of the vehicles that can bring social good to a country and for us, particularly in some areas in St Catherine that are very troubled areas, the fact that the boys have football to play and something to look forward to cause them perhaps not to do other things, and for that I am very thankful that I have played a role over the years,” said Sutherland.

“I know a lot of boys who could have got into trouble who did not get into trouble because we rated them as football players and they look forward to their day in the sun. That is what the sport offers. I think it allows the youngsters a chance to shine, one doesn't have to shine as a gunman, he can shine as a football player,” he added.

Thirty-two teams are participating, but only 28 will be involved in first-round action as the parish's Premier League representatives, Portmore United and Dunbeholden, along with last season's top Super League outfits, Fraszier's Whip and Tru-Juice, have been awarded a bye.

Portmore United's communications executive Steve Brown, who is also a superintendent of police, also spoke of the social benefits through sport and sponsorship.

Brown said: “Looking at the St Catherine FA and the various clubs from the inner city of St Catherine, it's very important to have sponsors coming on board to assist these youngsters; help them to showcase their talent. The games at the Prison Oval are always full to capacity and the youngsters showcasing their talent need help sometimes.

“Initiatives like these do help in terms of crime-fighting because sports unify communities. The football games tend to unify the various communities. These communities that we consider to have war or tension among them, once they come to football the players on the field set the example. They are rivals, but they do not demonstrate rivalry in terms of community rivalry on the field. The players set the example and the supporters follow,” Brown explained.

“So sponsors coming on board, for example McKay Security, Alliance Moneygram, and Crimson Dawn [is good]. Crimson Dawn can also assist in the gear they make. Some of them can't afford that, so it is really nice to see sponsors coming on board. I think it's really important.”

Brown also shared that McKay Security's association with the sport extends beyond sponsorship.

“I sincerely hope that we'll see some good football and McKay Security is doing a fantastic job in employing some of the youngsters, indeed not only providing sponsorship, but a way of employment for some of these youngsters. There's really a good thing going on there,” said Brown.

Kevin Brown, assistant manager, Dunbeholden FC, alluded to this fact, saying: “Some of the players are actually employed to Mr McKay's security firm, a lot of them to be honest, so in and out of football people benefit a lot from this sponsorship.”

McKay Security's CEO Jason McKay welcomed his partners and mentioned sport's impact on crime.

“I would just like to thank Alliance Moneygram and Crimson Dawn for partnering with me on this project,” said McKay. “The thrust this year is to get as much commercial partners to assist in the football teams, whether they are in KSAFA [Kingston and St Andrew Football Association] or St Catherine FA because we believe most of these teams are peacekeepers and we are really trying to do what we can to have more peaceful communities, particularly in Kingston and St Catherine where we are.”