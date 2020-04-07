Harbour View FC mourns passing of club stalwart Malcolm-McFarlane

The Harbour View Football Club family has been plunged into mourning following the passing of club stalwart Monica Malcolm-McFarlane.

Malcolm-McFarlene, who managed the East Kingston club's Under-13 FirstKick programme, was the wife of another club veteran, former player and current Youth Coach Sydney McFarlane.

According to a release from Harbour View FC yesterday, the deceased had been ailing in the University Hospital of the West Indies since mid-January, and succumbed to her illness on Sunday night. She was 54 years old.

“The Harbour View Football Club (HVFC) extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and our football fraternity on the untimely passing of our HVFC Under-13 FirstKick team manager, Monica Malcolm-McFarlane…she was our beloved female champion,” it said.

Both Malcolm-McFarlane and her husband [coach] worked together with the FirstKick Programme, which developed some “800 boys and girls aged four to 12 years”.

Their son Sion was a beneficiary of the grass roots execution.

Malcolm-McFarlane was said to have “provided high-quality leadership, love and commitment in learning the beautiful game”.

Meanwhile, Humble Lion Head Coach Andrew Price extended his condolences to the family of Malcolm-McFarlane and the wider Harbour View FC family.

“My deepest condolences to Sydney and his entire family...and my sympathies [go out] to the Harbour View Football Club, and by extension the Harbour View community. She was a pillar of strength for the club's youth programme and will be greatly missed,” he said.

The late manager was a teacher by profession and she ran the community-based Happy Venture Basic School in Harbour View.