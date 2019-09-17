Harbour View feel the fire in 7-0 thrashing at Waterhouse

Previously unbeaten Harbour View FC were singed by the “fire” at Waterhouse FC as they were dismantled 7-0 in the late game in the Red Stripe Premier League on Sunday.

Kenroy Howell, Colorado Murray and Stephen Williams all hit a brace while Andre Fletcher scored the other in the largest win by any team so far this season.

Harbour View would have gone to Drewsland full of confidence after their 3-0 win over Cavalier FC in the Monday night game last week, but a five-goal first-half blitz knocked the stuffing out of the 'Stars of the East' who whimpered through the second half.

No one inside the Waterhouse stadium would have imagined such a lopsided game as both teams started with intent. However, two goals in two minutes from Kenroy Howell in the 20th and Andre Fletcher in the 21st hit Harbour View hard.

Howell's first goal came when he shot through a crowd of players from inside the box. Waterhouse then recovered the ball from Harbour View almost from the kick-off and Fletcher had a simple task of firing the ball into an unguarded net from four yards out.

Murray then got his first and his team's third in the 30th minute when he was played through in one-on-one with Akeem Smith and slotted calmly into the far corner.

The body language of the Harbour View players suggested that the game was all over, even from that early, and this was confirmed when Howell got his second following an outrageous dummy move that sent Smith sprawling before he rolled the ball home in the 37th minute to make it 4-0.

Stephen Williams also had an easy tap-in at the back post for his first in the 41st minute, with the Harbour View defence all at sea.

Five-nil at the half-time break and the fat lady was getting her voice warmed up.

Desperate to try and stop the bleeding and maybe get something from the game, Harbour View Head Coach Howard Cephas rang the changes, making all three at the interval. But that proved futile.

When Smith spilled what seemed like an easy take at the near post five minutes after the restart, Murray was on hand to tap home that spill and make it 6-0, ending any chances of a Harbour View recovery.

Waterhouse's Stephen Williams then made it 7-0 with a beautifully executed one-time strike that curled into the far corner of the goal in the 63rd minute, for game, set, and match.

Waterhouse's Assistant Coach Damion Gordon said that the result was beyond even his own imagination.

“We wouldn't have imagined it but we identified a lot of their weaknesses, and it was a good thing that we executed. Seven goals — we will take that every day.”

He was pleased with the conversion rate of his strikers compared to their previous outing.

“We created the same amount of chances in the last game but we never converted as much, so it's a good thing tonight that we were able to put the chances away.”

Harbour View's Technical Director Greg Bartley blamed indiscipline for the catastrophic loss, but doesn't expect a repeat of their shambolic performance this season.

“We had a little indiscipline — we weren't marking correctly in defence and players started to move out of position rather than correct it. There was some quarrelling and it created a whole chain reaction in the team.

“After one goal scored, rather than correct it people were pointing fingers and another goal scored, and everything just went.

“We will just learn from our mistakes and I am sure that they will not make the same mistakes again,” he assured.

Teams: Waterhouse FC — Akeem Chambers, Keithy Simpson, Nicholy Finlayson, Kenroy Howell, Tremaine Stewart (Keammar Daley 65th), Andre Fletcher, Shawn Lawes, Colorado Murray (Denardo Thomas 76th), Stephen Williams (Andre Moulton 65th), Ricardo Thomas, Mark Miller

Subs not used: Denislon Simpson, Kymani Campbell, Diego Haughton, Damion Binns

Booked: None

Harbour View — Akeem Smith, Dicoy Williams, Ezron Simpson (Mark Alves 46th), Bebeto McDonald (Trevor Tingling 46th), Oshane Staple, Tavis Grant, Kevon Farquharson, John Luca Levee, Kemar Bennett, Romario Campbell, Norman Campbell (Tevin Scott 46th)

Subs not used: Tafari Chambers, Gerald Neil, Jabari Howell, Jevoun Bascoe

Booked: Ezron Simpson (18th), McDonald (25th)

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant referees: Damian Williams, Ricton Archer

Fourth official: Neressa Goldson

Match commissioner: Garnet Page