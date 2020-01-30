Harbour View hold Cavalier in Marshall, Hamilton send-off

Harbour View Football Club spoiled the send-off party for the Cavalier FC pair of Alex Marshall and Nicholas Hamilton on Sunday when they held the Rudolph Speid-coached team to a 1-1 draw in the Red Stripe Premier League at Stadium East.

Both goals came in the first half from the respective team captains. Chevone Marsh put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute before Norman Campbell grabbed the equaliser in the 35th minute in a fairly even game.

The teams began the match day in eighth (Cavalier) and ninth positions (Harbour View), respectively, separated by a single point. At the end of the 90 minutes not much had changed except that each team had added a single point to their overall tally.

Neither team has been able to breach the top six of the league for any extended period of time this season. Their struggles continued on Sunday as both teams failed to create many clear-cut opportunities during the game.

It took a special bit of magic from Marsh, nicknamed “Messi”, who dribbled past two opponents before unleashing a left-footed strike that crashed into the back of the net.

Harbour View responded to falling behind with a neat team move that ended with a shot, from veteran McKaulay Tulloch, being charged down in the nick of time by the Cavalier defence.

Shortly after, Harbour View were given a glorious chance to draw level after a careless challenge in the box resulted in a penalty being awarded to the “Stars of the East”. Stand-in Captain Norman Campbell took responsibility from 12 yards, squeezing the ball past Mark Bryan to make it 1-1.

Hamilton, who has been one of the top strikers for Cavalier for the past few years, almost caught out Tafari Chambers at his near post five minutes after the restart, but his shot hit the base of the left upright and rebounded to a Harbour View defender — denying the player a farewell goal.

The lively Odorland Harding saw his fierce shot go inches over the crossbar, after his overlapping run down the left flank for Harbour View.

Both teams continued to create half chances but neither made the goalkeepers work as the game petered out to a tame draw.

With the two teams just above them — Arnett Gardens in sixth and Tivoli Gardens in seventh — also playing out a draw, there has been no real change in the table, as the sixth play-off spot remains up for grabs with nine regular season games left to play.

Teams: Cavalier FC — Mark Bryan, Chevone Marsh, Alex Marshall (Daniel Reid 72nd), Nicholas Hamilton (Ronaldo Webster 72nd), Brian English, Kyle Ming, Jamar Purcell, Gadail Irvin, Raheem Depass (Ramoye Davis 82nd), Nickache Murray, Dwayne Atkinson

Subs not used: St Michael Edwards, Orlando Brown, Dwayne Allen, Ajay Chin

Booked: Bryan (67th)

Harbour View FC — Tafari Chambers, Romario Campbell, Oshane Staple, Ajeanie Talbott, Ramario Thompson (Shawn Daley 85th), Odorland Harding, Jahshaun Anglin, John-Luca Levee, Bebeto McDonald (Tevin Scott 60th), McKauly Tulloch (Mark Alves 76th), Norman Campbell

Subs not used: Jevoun Bascoe, Garth Stewart, Gerald Neil, Akeem Smith

Booked: Jahshaun Anglin 33rd

Referee: Steffan Dewar

Assistant referees: Richard Washington, Kemar Goule,

Fourth official: Christopher Mason

— Dwayne Richards