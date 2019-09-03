Harbour View make winning start, clip 'Pleasant' 2-1 at Drax Hall

DRAX HALL, St Ann — Former champions Harbour View scored an impressive 2-1 win over Mount Pleasant Football Academy in their opening game of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) at Drax Hall complex Sunday.

Norman Campbell and second-half substitute Mark Alves scored for Harbour View who were registering their first win in the opening weekend of the RSPL in seven years since defeating Montego Bay United 2-1 at the start of the 2012-13 season. After that, they have only managed to draw three of six opening season games.

Howard Cephas, the former Harbour View player who was coaching his first RSPL game, had predicted that his team would spring a surprise.

“I told you we would surprise, but we can't get too overconfident with one win (as) we are taking things one step at a time. There is still a lot of work to be done, technically, but we showed we have the quality and we will get better,” he said.

Cephas said he was most pleased with how his team held the ball.

“Our ball management was good, we were keeping the ball...that was pleasing for me.”

Donovan Duckie, the Mount Pleasant FA coach, while disappointed with the loss, said it's still early and believes his experienced team would sort things out.

“We were dismal in front of goal... we tried some new things, including committing a number of players in offence. Had we been more clinical the result would have been different,” he said.

“We played well [and] had more possession and created a lot of chances, but that's the game. we knew the risk going forward but we had to be clinical. It's a long season and this is the first game; it's a long season and we will improve — I am not too worried,” Duckie added.

Under an overcast sky and in humid conditions, Harbour View settled earliest and dominated the first half but were unlucky to not get on the score- sheet, despite several chances.

Harbour View's first opportunity at goal came in the 16th minute when Mount Pleasant FA's defence seemed to freeze under a high ball, and Campbell responded quickest and hit a half-volley just wide of the right post.

Kemar Bennett was allowed space in the 24th minute after the Mount Pleasant goalkeeper Joseph Vargas missed a high ball, but the Harbour View player's shot from the top of the 18-yard box was deflected by a defender on to the underside of the crossbar and back into play.

Harbour View had two more close misses late in the first half, with Campbell spraying his shot wide right in the 37th minute, and three minutes later, he made a mess of a brilliant low cross from Oshane Staple from the right flank.

The St Ann-based team had their first real shot at goal in the 44th minute, but goalkeeper Akeem Smith was well placed to block a rasping shot from Kemar Beckford.

Spurred on by a loud and impatient home crowd, Mount Pleasant FA took the game to Harbour View in the second half and Kesslan Hall in the 48th minute, Alwayne Harvey in the 53rd minute, and substitute Daniel Green in the 57th minute missed from close range.

Green, who had replaced Francois Swaby, had the goal at his mercy, but his shot hit the crossbar and rebounded into play.

Harbour View made the most of the reprieve and took the lead two minutes later when Campbell finished off a counter- attack, hitting the ball low and hard into the right corner past Vargas.

Mount Pleasant FA hit back, but Green in the 63rd minute and newcomer Jamiel Hardware, a minute later, both saw good chances saved by Smith.

Alves, who had come on for Kemar Bennett in the 63rd minute, doubled the advantage in the 76th minute when he finished off a sweet move that started in the Harbour View half.

Campbell dribbled down the left flank, worked his way inside and passed to John Luca Levee, who relayed the ball further right to Alves who easily beat Vargas from close range.

Mount Pleasant finally got on the scoresheet in the 79th minute when Beckford was fouled inside the box, and despite Smith getting to the ball first kick, managed only to knock it down, allowing Benbow to power it into the goal.

Teams:

Mount Pleasant FA – Joseph Vargas, Kevin Graham (Johann Weatherly-80th), Ladale Richie, Ricardo Campbell, Latroy Laing, Alwayne Harvey, Kevaughn Isaacs, Jameil Hardware, Francois Swaby (Daniel Green-50th), Kemar Beckford, Kesslan Hall (Cardel Benbow-50th)

Subs not used: David Swaby, Liston James, Rogelio Juarez, Evan Taylor

Booked: Campbell (54th)

Harbour View – Akeem Smith, Dicoy Williams, Ezran Simpson, Oshane Staple, Tavis Grant, Kevon Farquharson, John Luca Levee (Jabari Howell-88th), Kemar Bennett (Mark Alves-63rd), Romario Campbell, Bebeto McDonald, Norman Campbell

Subs not used: Nathaniel Francis, Gerald Neil, Akeem Mullings, Nevado Harper. Trevor Tingling

Booked: None

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant referees: Rolonzo Bennett, Joseph Jackson

Fourth official: Doyen Tummings

Match commissary: Marlene Brown