Harrow cracks double century in Sandals St Mary cricket

A brilliant undefeated double century from Northern Panthers and St Mary Parish wicketkeeper/batsman Maurice Harrow highlighted the second round of the Sandals St Mary Jeff McKitty 35 overs Super League Cricket Competition last weekend.

Playing for Boscobel Club on their home ground against the defending Sports Development Commission (SDC) T20 Champions Gayle, Harrow was in punishing form, racing to 208 not out off just 103 balls, as he tore the much-vaunted Gayle attack apart with some clean and devastating hitting.

Asked to bat first on a pitch expected to give some assistance to the fast bowlers, Boscobel found themselves in early trouble at 31-3, including the wicket of national player Alwyn Williams. Harrow, however, joined captain and fellow parish representative Orlando Lyons at the crease and the two proceeded to repair the innings before Lyons fell for a well-made 46. Thereafter, the attacking right-hander took over the show and paced his team to 340 for 6 in the allotted 35 overs. Tyrone Daley 25 and Daniel Ricketts 20 were the other prominent batsmen.

Bowling for Gayle, Jevaughn Hinds took 3-65, Jermaine Chisholm 1-47 and Captain Sheldon Pryce 1-57. In their turn at the crease, Gayle were bowled out for 197 in 28.2 overs, as only Kamar Silvera 78 off 55 balls and Sheldon Pryce 35 offered any resistance to the Boscobel bowling attack led by Jason Goldson 3-25, Orlando Lyons 2-13 and Darrion Walker, 2-19.

In the other match of the competition, also sponsored by Costly Construction, Total Tools, Parkway Pharmacy, and Braham Service Stations, Day's Mountain defeated Mango Valley by 5 wickets in an exciting encounter at Mango Valley.

Taking first knock, Mango Valley scored 195 all out with Roland Staple's knock of 90 being the highlight of the innings. He was ably supported by Michael Belnavis who made 22. Days Mountain rattled up 198 for 5, thanks to a sparking unbeaten 102 from Andre Bryce who played a delightful innings to seal victory.

St Mary Cricket Association President Ian Spencer praised the batting performance of Harrow and Bryce, noting that the longer format of the game was producing the desired effect. “It's good to play other forms of the game other than T20 and the class of the players are beginning to show,” Spencer noted.