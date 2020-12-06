Having tasted working with Boyz, physical trainer Henry ready and raring to go

HAVING enjoyed his first assignment with Jamaica's senior Reggae Boyz, physical trainer Jason “Buju” Henry is intent on playing a more permanent role in the Theodore Whitmore-led coaching staff in assisting with the World Cup qualifying and Gold Cup campaigns next year.

Henry, who is known for his work with teams including, but not limited to, 2018 Manning Cup champions Kingston College, the historic senior Reggae Girlz team and Premier League outfit Harbour View, joined forces with Lamar Morgan to fuel the Boyz for their two friendly contests against Saudi Arabia recently.

Though the outing in the Middle Eastern country was marred by COVID-19 positive tests and restrictions, both Henry and Morgan executed their duties professionally in physically preparing the Boyz for a come-from-behind 2-1 win in the second fixture, after they lost the first 3-0.

For Henry, the experience of operating under tight restrictions in a pandemic will only serve to improve his craft, as he prides himself on being among the best in his profession.

“My experience working with the senior Boyz was a very humbling one and I must express gratitude to Manger [Roy] Simpson, Coach Whitmore, the JFF, and everyone who supported me and made it possible for me to be a part of that mission in Saudi Arabia to see how things work at that level on the physical side of the coin,” Henry told the Jamaica Observer.

“It was very difficult to show what I can do or to give a more helping hand due to the off-field distractions regarding COVID protocols and players testing positive. However, when we did get the chance to do something on field, I think I was on the ball for the most part,” he added.

That air of delight in Henry's tone while reflecting is mainly due to him eagerly awaiting the return of competitive football in whichhe is able to exert some amount of his usual energy, passion, drive and grit that he is accustomed to during sessions.

Knowing very well that he was trading up from school, club, and national youth and women's teams to the proverbial big boys, Henry was all about bringing his 'A' game.

“I went into this assignment with an open mind, but also with my own plans about how I can improve what is there and just to work with other staff members to change a few things, if need be.

“For me it was a big difference, not because it's Girlz or Boyz, but because of how we operate while on assignment with the Girlz and how the Boyz operate in their own realm. On that note, I think there are a few things that could be tweaked ASAP where the Boyz are concerned, but we [the coaching staff] will discuss that on another level,” Henry shared.

“But the players were very professional, respectful and responded well to most of my activities, so I felt welcome and at home based on how they went about business – regardless of who is leading,” he added.

Henry, a graduate and now coach at G C Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, is always required to be well positioned to keep the players on the field in terms of injury prevention and having them perform at their optimum at all times.

As such, the 29-year-old, who has worked closely with Will Hitzelberger in fuelling the historic senior Reggae Girlz team, is bracing for the busy schedule that awaits for both club and country in 2021.

“Well, I now know or have an idea of what the schedule is going to be like come next year with both male and female teams, plus hopefully club football. But, I am ready,” Henry declared.

“I want to help the physical outlook of the JFF and develop a standard; fix and enforce different methods or systems in the way we operate on tours and tournament – and most of these things are very simple to do.

“Just like with the Girlz, there is a culture of doing something and it is like clockwork, and we need to do the same for the Boyz. Once those can be done, with the talent that we have we should be right up there heading to the World Cup 2022,” the Spalding High School alumnus and former player of Clarendon-based RSPL club Humble Lion ended.