Hayden Walsh hones skills, aims to become 'complete' player

WEST INDIES player Hayden Walsh wants to become the complete article, able to influence cricket matches with the ball, bat and also in the field.

The 28-year-old wrist spinner is a member of the Windies 14-man squad preparing to face hosts New Zealand in three Twenty20 (T20) contests.

Walsh was born in the US Virgin Islands and has previously represented the United States. Bolstered by a spectacular 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, he has emerged as one of the leading spinners in the West Indies.

He is also outstanding in the field, particularly to his own bowling.

Strapped with the basic components of a capable lower-order batsman, Walsh said he is trying to improve that facet of his game.

“I definitely have been working a lot on my batting,” he said during a recent online videoconference from the regional team's base in New Zealand.

“After the [2020] CPL I took some time to get on the machine and really hit some balls and just try to replicate what roles I would be playing in the team. I definitely have been putting a lot more in my batting and I hope to be able to show what I can do in these games [versus New Zealand],” Walsh told journalists.

Walsh, who has played a combined 16 T20 Internationals for the US and the West Indies, has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 29.09 and economy of 8.03 runs per over. His batting average is 16, with a top score of 28.

In 10 One-Day Internationals he has taken 12 wickets at 27.58 and an economy of 5.28. His batting average is 33, with a top score of 46 not out.

While Walsh took 22 wickets in nine CPL matches to help Barbados Tridents to the 2019 title — a return that cleared the way for his West Indies call-up — he was merely lukewarm this year. He took only seven wickets in 10 outings.

The leg spinner, who has also featured in 24 first class matches, reasoned he was not “bowling that bad” during the most recent edition of the CPL, but noted he is still practising ways in which he can become better.

“It's more about being more consistent and continuing to spin the ball. Bowling a lot more in T20 than in four-day cricket, spinners in general tend to get a flatter and they tend not to spin the ball a lot. I've just been working on continuing to spin the ball and bowling at a pace that the batsmen can't get under [easily],” he explained.

The T20 series versus New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 27 (Caribbean time) in Auckland, before the second and third matches, which are both set for Mount Maunganui, on November 28 and 30.

World T20 champions West Indies have found the going tough in New Zealand. When they last visited that country three years ago they were beaten in 0-2 in the three-match T20 series after the second encounter was rained out.

The Caribbean side is ranked ninth in the world in T20 cricket, while the Black Caps are ranked sixth.

The teams are also slated to clash in two Tests, starting December 2 (Caribbean time) and 10 in Hamilton and Wellington, respectively.

T20 squad — Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Romario Shepherd.