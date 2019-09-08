He's got what it takes!

Lamar Walker, the gifted Portmore United midfielder, has apparently made an impression on his recent sojourn to football's spiritual home Brazil.

The 19-year-old spent three gruelling weeks at storied Brazilian giants and many-time champions Vasco da Gama on what was deemed an “assessment exercise”, and at the end of it, the club was so impressed that they were ready to sign the young man.

Unfortunately, time and circumstance conspired against the move. In the first instance Vasco da Gama had thought that Walker was an amateur, having just emerged as a schoolboy player with Clarendon College.

In that case, the club could have signed him as an amateur outside the official transfer window, but the deal fell through when it was discovered that Walker had a standing professional contract with Jamaican champions Portmore United.

By this, the Fifa transfer window had slammed shut and the possible move to the iconic Brazilian club, for the moment, was delayed.

Even so, Vasco da Gama remains intensely interested in Walker, which is a rarity of Brazilian clubs, considering that the vast South American nation is the largest exporter of football talent to the green professional pastures of Europe.

In other words, Brazil is blessed with a glut of top-quality talent, which comes from focused efforts of clubs and their academies to nurture and prepare talent for the lucrative overseas markets.

But Walker, according to at least one Brazilian football aficionado with knowledge of the Jamaican football experience, thinks the Portmore “wonder kid” possesses the ability and attitude to succeed, not only in the fiercely competitive Brazilian professional environment, but even in other markets of the global game.

“I found out about Lamar Walker, who is a national player, after I saw videos of him playing at the Pan American Games in Peru, so I asked Portmore United General Manager Clive Marshall of the possibility for the player to try out in Vasco, and that happened.

“His performance was fantastic and everybody at the club was very impressed. He impressed me too with his technical ability. They (Vasco da Gama officials) said that he looks like a Brazilian player with his skills. Plus, as a human being he is a great person and he will have a successful career,” said Clovis de Oliveira, who facilitated the opportunity for Walker with his deep contacts inside the club.

De Oliveira, who coached Jamaica's senior Reggae Boyz from 2001 to 2002, bemoaned the unfortunate situation that stymied the deal, at least for now.

“Unfortunately, the windows closed and that's why he did not sign a contract, but we are talking already to see that it happens in January, because this boy is a great talent,” said the Brazilian, who proudly calls Jamaica a second home.

De Oliveira, who will be best remembered, from a Jamaican standpoint, as the man who led the young Reggae Boyz on their historic journey to the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Argentina in 2001, said Walker fitted in seamlessly into the Vasco da Gama training regime.

“When I saw him training, basically with the ball, I did not see much difference between him and the other players, as he played with the Brazilian style,” the 64-year-old de Oliveira told the Jamaica Observer from his Rio de Janeiro home on Friday.

Walker's stint at the Rio de Janeiro-based club is not the first Jamaican players to have gone to Brazil for trials, but each time, they are sent back without contract.

De Oliveira believes the Portmore United standout is poised to buck that trend when the transfer window re-opens in the new year.

“He can make a difference because of his skill, his speed, control of the ball, good reading of the game. Those are the details that Brazilian coach told me about Lamar,” said the affable Brazilian coach and football consultant.

De Oliveira, while admitting that Brazil is far from short of talent, says it has grown to appreciate and respect the football of other nations, which has opened the door for imports.

“The world of football has changed a lot, and Brazil is not different because we are having so many footballers from other South American countries playing in high-level competition and in the big clubs here.

“Now we are importing a lot of players from Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, even Peru… so the country is also open to inviting talent from elsewhere,” said the man who played his entire professional career at Vasco da Gama, his boyhood club.

De Oliveira, who also coached Vasco da Gama's Under-20 team, served as technical director of its youth department and acted as technical observer to the senior team, recommends that more exposure for Jamaican players will aid the long-term development of the country's football.

“Yes, Jamaican players are very talented. Jamaica should have more exchange programmes with an international football community to give a local players more stamps in their passports.

“And of course, they should keep mixing the experience of professional players from abroad, with our local players. Jamaican players have what the modern football world needs with their technique, power and speed,” de Oliveira ended.