Heart Foundation targets 5,000 participants for RFYH 5K, 2K

As the new year has arrived, our healthy resolutions ring triumphantly from the towers of January 2020 and the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is seeking to pull 5,000 participants from the couch to the finishing line.

The goal is to have the largest cardiac output to kick-start Heart Month in February 2020.

The HFJ, in partnership with Crystal Spring water and Running Events Jamaica, will stage the fourth edition of the Run For Your Heart (RFYH) 5K and 2K on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Emancipation Park with a 7:00 am race start.

“We want to keep the message of heart health at the top of minds beyond the start of a new year to everyday,” noted Karen Anderson, senior manager, marketing & fund development.

“Heart disease remains the number one killer in Jamaica and across the globe. We want people to invest in their heart health. Eat right, move for 30 minutes a day, and if you want a fun and safe space to start, the Run For Your Heart 5K and 2K is here for you.”

Last year the road race attracted just over 1,500 registrants who came out to be “Heart Heroes” and supported the foundation in fulfilling its mandate of keeping testing and screening costs available to all Jamaicans at an affordable rate. For 2020 the focus is to garner enough support to maintain, upgrade and increase the amount of equipment and supplies available at the Heart Foundation of Jamaica to be able to maintain and increase preventive screening islandwide.

“We are extremely excited about the early response to this year's race, and encourage everyone to register and rally with the Heart Foundation as we continue to promote and educate to spread the message about leading a heart-healthy lifestyle. I am appealing to everyone to come on board,” stated Winston Barrett, vice-chair of the foundation.

“The number of Jamaicans requiring our support is increasing. Furthermore, we want to keep it at an accessible cost and this race is a major fund-raising activity for our programmes, so we would love to see everyone supporting this cause at Emancipation Park on February 2.”

Jamaicans, locally and overseas, can make contributions to the foundation through their website payment portal at www.heartfoundationja.org. Additionally, persons can register online for the RFYH 5K & 2K at www.runningeventsja.com or www.heartfoundationja.org/payments. The registration period closes on Thursday, January 24, 2020.

Registration costs are: $1,200 for individuals; teams with 50 entrants or more, $1000 each. Cash and credit card payments can be made to the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, located at 28 Beechwood Avenue in Kingston.

Race packages can be picked up at Heart Foundation of Jamaica on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. There will be no pickup on race day.

The main sponsors of the 2020 staging of the event are Crystal Spring water, Running Events Jamaica, along with JP St Mary's, National Supply, Naturally Brand, MegaJamz98 FM, Caribbean Dreams, Tetley Tea, Bumble Bee tuna, Pascual Yogurt, Iosif Image Solutions, LASCO Oats, Kraft Punchers, Ensure, Eon & Robbie, New Insight Event Services, Jamaica Moves, and Pure National Ice.