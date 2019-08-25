Heats scorch Spartans to lift community basketball title

EXED Heats defeated Spanish Town Spartans 82-69 in Game Two to gain their first hold on the 2019 Sports Development Foundation/National Integrity Action (NIA) Howard McCatty Community Basketball Championships title of the Southern Basketball Conference (SBC) at the Thompson Park Court in Spanish Town last Tuesday night.

Heats clinched the best-of-three series 2-0 after their narrow 69-66 win against Spartans in Game One last week Saturday at the Peace Park Court in Grants Pen.

After years of being favourites, and having one of, if not, the most talent-rich teams in the country, the Heats qualified for their first final and finally pulled off the long-awaited triumph.

Heats walked away with $200,000 and the Howard McCatty Championship Trophy and gold medals, while beaten finalists Spartans received $100,000 and silver medals.

Cordell Grant led the Heats' scoring with a game-high 29 points with support from Omari Green, who scored 19 points and featured with 11 rebounds, while Fabian Sutherland ended with 11 points.

For Spartans, their principal scorers were Rameash Brown with 17 points, Damion Johnson 16, and captain Swayveon Henry with 11.

Meanwhile, Heats coach Rohan Robinson believes his players “did an excellent job” after “trying for so many years” to finally lifting the title.

Spartans coach Nicoya Francis said he expected “a tough game” in Game Two, claiming “I think we lost the game in the second quarter where the Heats badly outscored us”.

Utility player Omar Barnes of Heats was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the finals. In the overall awards, Oshane Daley from Donmair All-Stars was named most valuable player (MVP) for the league, Romone Spence from Rae Town Raptors was the league's Top Scorer with 24.5 points per game, Jermaine Brown from dethroned champions Majesty Gardens Legends was Top Three-Point Shooter.

Brian Martin from Spartans copped the award for Top Rebounder, Fion Brown from Donmair All-Stars Top Assists, Oshane Daley of Donmair All-Stars tops in Steals, Sheldon Little from Riverton Link-Up Top Free Throw shooter, and Christopher Gayle from Christian Gardens the Top Shot Blocker.

— Gerald Reid