Heavy bans for three Faulkland players involved in Harmony FC melee

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Disciplinary Committee of the Jamaica Football Federation/Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League has come down heavily on champions Faulkland FC, banning three players for periods ranging from the remainder of the season to three years.

The committee handed out fines totalling $115,000 on the St James club and three players after their return-round game against Harmony FC at Jarrett Park on Saturday, February 15.

A release from the confederation said three players — Tyshan Hill, Marvin Sangster and Jelani Nicholson — were “banned from all football activities” and were also fined sums ranging from $15,000 to $25,000.

The game, which was part of the final set of games in the return-round, was held up for about 10 minutes late in the second half as players from both teams had violent clashes and the anger spilled over after the game was blown off.

Faulkland FC won the game 2-0, but finished with nine players as Hill and Sangster were both sent off, along with Harmony FC's Richard Henry.

Hill, a former national Under-17 player, was banned for 36 months and fined $25,000 for his part in the melee under article 10 of Fifa rules — [Anyone who knowingly takes part in committing an infringement, either as instigator or accomplice, is also punishable, and according to a release from the Confederation — will be eligible to return to play on March 6, 2022.

Sangster was banned for 24 months and also fined $25,000, also under Article 10, while a third player Jelani Nicholson was suspended for the remainder of the season and fined $15,000 under Article 47 1,2,3 [A player who deliberately assaults someone physically or damages his health will be suspended].

Additionally, Faulkland FC were fined $50,000 under Article 67.3 [Lack of discipline and order inside or outside the grounds before, during, or after a match, invasion or attempted invasion by spectators, missiles throwing, and other incidents].

Harmony's Henry, meanwhile, face the committee at a later date.

— Paul Reid