Serious business!

Theodore Whitmore, head coach of the Jamaica senior men's football team, the Reggae Boyz, says strategic preparation and being proactive will be the order of the day if the Boyz are to successfully navigate a frenetic schedule in their bid for a second trip to the Fifa World Cup.

Jamaica, like the other qualifiers for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifying, are facing a hectic schedule with 14 games in five windows between September 2021 and March 2022, and will play three games in four of the five slots.

The Concacaf schedule was changed as originally the plan was to start the World Cup final round qualifying right after the completion of the Gold Cup tournament.

The Reggae Boyz are among five countries that have earned a spot in the final round with another three to qualify from play-offs between March and June next year, expanding the final round from six to eight teams.

The World Cup qualifiers begin after the Concacaf Gold Cup to be played July 2-25 and Whitmore says that it will “place increased demands on players, and we will have to plan accordingly”.

The schedule, which was released on Friday, said Fifa had extended “certain international match windows to enable confederations to schedule triple-match dates. This is due to the challenges faced by global football due to COVID-19, in particular for those regions where several 2020 Fifa international match windows were suspended.

“In Concacaf's case, Fifa's decision means the confederation can schedule three matches in each of the September and October 2021 and January and March 2022 Fifa international match windows.”

Whitmore told the Jamaica Observer, “The schedule was already pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That schedule was very tight as in the June window we were scheduled to play (four) games and then the Gold Cup July 2-25, 2021, now four of the final five international windows will contain three matches each, placing increased demands on the players, we will have to plan accordingly.”

The series will start in March 2021 with 30 teams who are ranked between 6-35 based on the Fifa Men's Ranking as of July 16, 2020. They are drawn in six groups of five teams and will play each other once, two home and two away between March and June and the winners will advance to the next round.

The six winners will then play a home and away series in a pre-determined draw and the three winners will then advance to the final round where they will join the five teams that had earned enough ranking points to have earned a spot in the final round.

Jamaica are down to open their schedule away to Mexico, will play a qualifier at home, then are away against Costa Rica in the September window.

In October the Reggae Boyz will travel to face the United States, then host a qualifier before travelling to face Honduras. They play just two games in November, away to a qualifier then at home to the Americans.

There will be a break until January when they are home to Mexico, away to a qualifier and then host Costa Rica, while in March, Jamaica host a qualifier, travel to face another qualifier and end the series at home to Honduras.

Whitmore said they might need to expand the pool of players for what will undoubtedly be a tough series. “Some amount of consideration will have to be made as it relates to the number of players we will be allowed to engage during each window and how each player's respective club will treat with having their players involved in three games during each window.”

Admitting that it “is a very demanding schedule” and that teams await three games in the September and October windows, as well as the January and March 2022 ones, November 2021 has two games. “It is important that we commence the preparations for our local arm now.”

He said while the start of the National Premier League was crucial in the process if the local based players were to be part of the planning, Whitmore conceded, “we have no control over the situation, we need players at their best and not at a disadvantage for selection and need games for them as well.”

The start of the National Premier League has been pushed back to at least February after the Ministry of Health and Wellness ruled that no organised contact sport would be played in the 2020 calendar year, adding that a spike in the novel coronavirus numbers over the Christmas period could see a further delay in the start of the league.

The league was originally set to start in November but that plan was scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the continued high rate of infections and deaths.

Whitmore has not ruled out the recruitment of more overseas-based players, telling the Observer, “The door has never been shut on any players and especially now where players are showing interest.”