Heights edge Violet Kickers to go top of Zone 2 in Sandals Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Heights FC won back-to-back games and took over the lead in Zone Two of the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League after edging former champions Violet Kickers 1-0 at the UDC field on Thursday.

The win took Heights FC to six points from two games, two above Melbourne Mind Game with Fire House FC in third place on two points.

Granville FC also assumed the lead in Zone One after scoring their first win, blanking promoted Club Ville FC 2-0 at Granville Community Centre on Thursday.

At UDC field, teenager Kamali Powell scored in his first appearance for Heights FC, tapping home from point-blank range in the 61st minute from a pass from just outside the 18-yard box.

Heights FC dominated the game for long periods but failed to convert their chances with Wade Daley missing at least two good chances from close range.

Davion Thelwell scored for Granville FC in the 36th minute before Corey Matthews added a second in the 56th minute against Club Ville, who have failed to score in their two games played so far.

— Paul Reid