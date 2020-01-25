Heights edge Violet Kickers to go top of Zone 2 in Sandals Major League
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Heights FC won back-to-back games and took over the lead in Zone Two of the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League after edging former champions Violet Kickers 1-0 at the UDC field on Thursday.
The win took Heights FC to six points from two games, two above Melbourne Mind Game with Fire House FC in third place on two points.
Granville FC also assumed the lead in Zone One after scoring their first win, blanking promoted Club Ville FC 2-0 at Granville Community Centre on Thursday.
At UDC field, teenager Kamali Powell scored in his first appearance for Heights FC, tapping home from point-blank range in the 61st minute from a pass from just outside the 18-yard box.
Heights FC dominated the game for long periods but failed to convert their chances with Wade Daley missing at least two good chances from close range.
Davion Thelwell scored for Granville FC in the 36th minute before Corey Matthews added a second in the 56th minute against Club Ville, who have failed to score in their two games played so far.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy