Heights face Bogue in Sandals Major League
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Red-hot Heights Football Club will be going after their fourth-consecutive win in the St James Football Association Sandal Resorts International Major League competition today when they take on last-place Bogue Football Club in a Zone Two game at UDC field, starting at 3:00 pm.
Four days after blanking Melbourne Mind Games 3-0 at Albion for their third-consecutive win, Heights Football Club will try to become the first club in any of the competitions to win four-straight today.
Reggae Youths also lead Zone One with nine points from three-straight wins as well and Heights Football Club hold a four-point lead over second-place Fire House Football Club, with Somerton Football Club and Melbourne Mind Games a point back in joint third.
Teenager Kamali Powell has scored three goals in his first two games for Heights Football Club and after a first-half double against Melbourne Mind Games on Thursday, could join the top-scorer Jeffrey Perry of Reggae Youths or surpass him in today's game.
Bogue Football Club have struggled so far, failing to win a single game in their first three starts and have a single point to show for their efforts while conceding six goals, tied for the most up to this point with Club Ville in Zone One.
— Paul Reid
